Read full article on original website
Related
Body found in Osage County
Body found in Osage County in pastureland located near wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis Parade is Saturday at 6:30pm
You are invited to watch the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 3, at 6:30pm. This year's theme is Toyland and this year's Grand Marshal is Martin Garber. You can listen to coverage of the parade as you watch on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Historical Society Museum Puts on Glass Mansion Event
The Nowata County Historical Society is putting on their annual “Glass Mansion Christmas” event the next couple weekends to start the Christmas season. Carroll Craun, the President of the Nowata County Historical Society, gives the details on the event. Other than the ornaments, Craun talks about the other...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Approve New Deputy Hire
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning, after taking last week off for the holiday. Burke LaRue was not present, so Vice-Chairman Troy Friddle ran the meeting with member Timmie Benson. They voted in favor of a private property agreement in District 3, and they also voted in favor...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
News On 6
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs
A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home. The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.
Visit This Oklahoma Town on Route 66 for an Unforgettable Christmas Experience
If you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit hit the Mother Road for an unforgettable holiday season. This small town in Oklahoma on historic Route 66 is the place to be if you're looking for comfort and joy. This is a lot more than a holiday happening, the entire...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to sell stolen trailer, Osage County deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Deputy Jared Minson was patrolling rural areas of the county on Tuesday. He says he spotted a vehicle that had a trailer attached to it. Minson said he contacted the vehicle's driver and determined the trailer had recently been stolen. The driver was...
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
KTUL
Tulsa County judge rules District 5 election results valid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa judge has ruled that results from Tulsa City Council District 5 race were valid. On Election Day, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating after learning that about 30 ballots were not given to voters. The Tulsa County Election Board reported...
KOKI FOX 23
Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire
A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa. One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters. Red Cross has...
Tulsa attorney calling for justice for Black Creeks
A Tulsa attorney is working to get the descendants of Black Creeks the same benefits as the rest of the tribe. He’s presenting his case in court Thursday morning.
Comments / 0