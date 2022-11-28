ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiwanis Parade is Saturday at 6:30pm

You are invited to watch the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 3, at 6:30pm. This year's theme is Toyland and this year's Grand Marshal is Martin Garber. You can listen to coverage of the parade as you watch on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Historical Society Museum Puts on Glass Mansion Event

The Nowata County Historical Society is putting on their annual “Glass Mansion Christmas” event the next couple weekends to start the Christmas season. Carroll Craun, the President of the Nowata County Historical Society, gives the details on the event. Other than the ornaments, Craun talks about the other...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata County Commissioners Approve New Deputy Hire

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning, after taking last week off for the holiday. Burke LaRue was not present, so Vice-Chairman Troy Friddle ran the meeting with member Timmie Benson. They voted in favor of a private property agreement in District 3, and they also voted in favor...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso

Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County judge rules District 5 election results valid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa judge has ruled that results from Tulsa City Council District 5 race were valid. On Election Day, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating after learning that about 30 ballots were not given to voters. The Tulsa County Election Board reported...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire

A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa. One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters. Red Cross has...
CATOOSA, OK

