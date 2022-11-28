NMSP to increase sobriety checkpoints in December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police will be doing sobriety checkpoints throughout the state next month. It’s part of their effort to reduce drunk driving deaths during the holidays.

Story continues below:

During the month of December, there will be increased sobriety checkpoints. At these checkpoints, officers will also make sure people’s registration, insurance, and driver’s licenses are up to date.

Also, more state troopers will be on patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.