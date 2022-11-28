Georgia football recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams: ‘You need to know where he is at all times’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
dawgnation.com
SEC Legend Tim Tebow shares championship game keys for Georgia and LSU
ATLANTA — Tim Tebow identified a good start as key for Georgia in the league title game, while LSU needs to step up its physicality to pull off the upset. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) play the No. 14 Bayou Bengals (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: While the ‘Dawgs keep chopping it is time to put some respect on a historic Georgia football run
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep isn’t the latest on the ‘Dawgs and another great class. This one is about the remarkable stretch of football the ‘Dawgs have in their rearview mirror with a lot of potential glories still up ahead.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly recognize it’s good for college football when their teams play: ‘It doesn’t get better than this’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart agrees that when his team’s matchup with Brian Kelly’s teams, it’s usually good for college football. Of course, the two previous matchups between Kelly and Smart took place when the former was the head coach at Notre Dame. Georgia won both matchups as well, with the road win in 2017 propelling Georgia to the College Football Playoff that season.
dawgnation.com
Seeing is believing: How LSU coach Brian Kelly turned Tigers into West Division champs
ATLANTA — The SEC regular season ended right where many thought Georgia would be, but Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers were not supposed to be here. At least, not according to those who predicted LSU to finish fifth in the SEC West Division at the SEC Media Days in his same city last July.
dawgnation.com
Brian Kelly reveals what makes Georgia football so difficult to play: ‘Nothing’s going to be easy’
Brian Kelly knows what his team will see on Saturday when the LSU Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s twice faced off against Kirby Smart since he became Georgia’s coach back in 2016. And while Kelly’s teams have twice played Georgia tough when he was the head coach at Notre Dame, Georgia came away with wins both times.
dawgnation.com
Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this...
dawgnation.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels cleared, QB Showdown on tap for SEC Championship Game
ATHENS — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia after suffering a sprained ankle last Saturday. “He’s going to be good,” Tigers coach Brian Kelly said during a Thursday afternoon SEC Championship Game zoom press conference. “He’s had a good week of practice, and he’ll play...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football not expecting any surprises with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
ATHENS — Given Georgia’s history of facing backup quarterbacks in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you would think the 2022 defense would be expecting the possibility of facing Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday. Starting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is battling an ankle injury and was in a walking boot earlier this week....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia football expects 2022 SEC Championship Game to feel like a home game: ‘We do treat it like a home field’
ATHENS — By this point, Georgia is quite comfortable playing in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have played at least one game there every season since Kirby Smart took over at the start of the 2016. Saturday will be the second time this year the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as...
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Did the FGN crew pick Gainesville or Roswell?
Caleb Hutchin remains one game ahead of Jeff Hart in the FGN Playoff Pick 'Em Standings. To watch, press play above.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
Herschel Walker makes third visit to Forsyth County with one week to go before Runoff Election
Herschel Walker made a third stop in Forsyth County on November 28 at the Reid BarnPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Policing, abortion, evictions and faith were all mentioned during the third visit to Forsyth County by U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R). His “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” made a campaign stop on Monday, November 28 at the Reid Barn.
DeKalb woman says her water bill skyrocketed nearly 2,000% with no explanation
LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is baffled after she says her water bill skyrocketed to more than $900 without an explanation. Marie Metellus told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that this month she received a bill totaling $914.22. Metellus says she hired a plumber to check her...
Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
Comments / 0