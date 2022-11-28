ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate deals

By Jimy Tallal
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Miley Cyrus is back in Malibu

Singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus, 29, has bought and sold a lot of real estate over the past four years. She and actor Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home to the Woolsey Fire in 2018. Several publications later reported that she filed paperwork with the City of Malibu to rebuild the house on July 2, 2019, but there’s no readily available information on the current status of that project. Shortly after the couple’s 2020 divorce, they sold a nearby Malibu property they also owned that had not burned down.

In the meantime, Cyrus returned to her Nashville ranch and sold it for $15 million. She also sold off a property in Hidden Hills. She’s now back in Malibu after being absent for several years, and recently purchased a Mediterranean-style mansion for $7.9 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The 6,568-square-foot landside home on about 1.5 acres, built in 1999, is in a gated community in the Malibu hills with spectacular ocean views. The home is all white both inside and out, accented with wood floors and beige stone. The property has a heated swimming pool with hot tub, long driveway and three-car garage.

Cyrus became a young teen idol playing the title character in the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” (2006–2011). She’s had numerous top albums and top singles over the past 15 years. Her song “Malibu” was the lead song on her sixth album in 2017. Aside from the newly acquired Malibu home, the only other real estate she appears to have now is a multimillion-dollar residence in Studio City that she’s maintained for the past 10 years.

Beachfront house once owned by late actor Steve McQueen lists for $17 million

The beachfront property once owned by actor Steve McQueen continued to be owned by his son Chad all the way up until 2020, when he sold it for $7.2 million. The current owners, songwriter Ammar Malik and Chyna Bardarson, bought the estate two months later for $8.35 million and remodeled and upgraded the property.

The 4,335-square-foot architectural home is located on Victoria Point, an offshoot of Broad Beach Road. The former McQueen/Ali MacGraw hideaway is perched on a bluff and very private. The home was recently described by the Robb Report as “ultra-modern with huge sliding doors, black-framed windows and rich wood paneling.” Some of the highlights include multiple oceanfront decks and a private staircase to the beach.

McQueen starred in “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Great Escape,” “Bullitt,” and “The Towering Inferno,” and was Oscar-nominated for his performance in “The Sand Pebbles.” He and wife MacGraw bought the home in 1971. McQueen, once deemed “the king of cool,” died in 1980 at the age of 50. In 1974, he was the highest-paid actor in the world.

Rapper/headphone entrepreneur Dr. Dre lists Carbon Beach mansion for $20 million

After more than 20 years of owning a beach vacation home on Carbon Beach, Dr. Dre (Andre Romelle Young), 57, is selling. After purchasing the house back in the year 2000 for about $4.8 million, it’s now listed for $20 million. Prices have gone way up in those 22 years — especially on Carbon Beach. According to Dirt, the home had most recently been occupied by Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young.

Dirt also wrote that Dre settled his split from Young, his spouse of 25 years, last December. He reportedly paid her a $100 million lump sum but kept all the real estate — which includes the Carbon Beach house, two Calabasas mansions and a $40 million Brentwood estate he bought for himself from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Forbes reports Dre’s current net worth at $400 million.

The contemporary three-story 6,973-square-foot beachfront home was built in 1993 and features a recording studio, huge gym, and five guest bedrooms.

Dr. Dre is a rapper, record producer and co-founder of Beats Electronics, which was acquired in 2014 for $3.4 billion by Apple, Inc. He was founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment, and previously co-founded and owned Death Row Records. Also a philanthropist, Dr. Dre committed $10 million to the construction of a performing arts center for the new Compton High School, which broke ground last May.

