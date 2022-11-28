Read full article on original website
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
bctv.org
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole family featuring folklife demonstrations, live musical performances by some of the region’s finest folk musicians, kid’s activities, animals, local folk artists and special appearances from the legendary Pennsylvania Dutch holiday visitor – the Belsnickel.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
WNEP-TV 16
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
The Grinch of Schuylkill County has returned. But this Grinch isn't looking to steal Christmas at all, but rather give Christmas to kids in need.
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County
- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors
The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition. There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boyertown, PA
Boyertown is a borough-friendly city in Berks County, Pennsylvania. This picturesque city is worth a day trip for its human-size fiberglass bears alone. In addition to the bears, you'll find plenty of things to do, including immersing yourself in the city's arts, culture, and history. Uncover fun-filled adventures with this...
