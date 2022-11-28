ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

Newswatch 16

100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
BETHLEHEM, PA
bctv.org

Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas at Christmas on the Farm

Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole family featuring folklife demonstrations, live musical performances by some of the region’s finest folk musicians, kid’s activities, animals, local folk artists and special appearances from the legendary Pennsylvania Dutch holiday visitor – the Belsnickel.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
ELYSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boyertown, PA

Boyertown is a borough-friendly city in Berks County, Pennsylvania. This picturesque city is worth a day trip for its human-size fiberglass bears alone. In addition to the bears, you'll find plenty of things to do, including immersing yourself in the city's arts, culture, and history. Uncover fun-filled adventures with this...
BOYERTOWN, PA

