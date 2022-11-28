ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Scammers target ‘Giving Tuesday’: Here’s how to avoid getting scammed

By Lindsay Stone
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2al8rp_0jQFzHUp00

(FOX59) — If you’re looking to help others this ‘Giving Tuesday’ by donating to charity, cybersecurity experts say you need to be careful to avoid getting scammed.

“Unfortunately, on Giving Tuesday and around the holidays, charity scams are going to be going around,” said Shelbi Felblinger.

Felblinger is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Better Business Bureau, which reports 40% of giving happens within the last few months of the year.

So how do you know your donation is going to the right place?

“The main red flags would definitely be to verify the organization’s name, to make sure it is not being spoofed or using like name,” said Felblinger. “Watch for vague program descriptions so you know exactly what your money is going towards.”

Felblinger said you should not give into pressure to give on the spot.

“Give yourself time to do research on these organizations and no reputable organization is going to ask you to donate immediately,” Felblinger said.

Charity scams are some of the most difficult scams to verify because there’s no real way to track where your money is going. That’s why experts recommend using tools, like charity navigator or give.org, which offer free tools to evaluate thousands of charitable organizations.

“A legitimate charity, one that is a nonprofit, that you can give a donation that’s tax deductible, will normally display what’s called an EIN, an employment identification number, somewhere on their website,” said Eugene Spafford, a cybersecurity expert at Purdue University.

Spafford said you should always ask for a receipt of your donation and that he recommends paying with a credit card so you have legal protections.

“Be sure to read your credit card statement to make sure you recognize charges,” Spafford said. “If not, call the credit card issuer right away.”

If you believe you have been the victim of a charity scam, report it to the FTC or the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Evansville mother sentenced in toddler fentanyl overdose case

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Friday following the 2021 overdose death of her three-year-old daughter. Makaylee Opperman was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death in connection to the death of her daughter, Kamari Opperman. Makaylee pleaded guilty in October to neglect of a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs

DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
WESTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Man dead after shooting on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say a man died in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting around 5:25 a.m. They found a man later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy