brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit sends hundreds of Christmas care packages to soldiers overseas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Holidays spent away from family can be challenging, especially for those who have loved ones in the military. This is why a local non-profit is making sure soldiers overseas are included in this season’s Christmas celebrations. Jim Bussolati is a Junior Vice Commander...
brproud.com
Non-profit hosts annual Toy Drive to help low income, homeless families for Christmas
BATON ROUGE, la. (BRPROUD)– Gas prices are still high, and when coupled with the increasing costs of groceries, many families find themselves making every effort possible to stretch a dollar. Ascension Parish is working hard to make sure families in need enjoy a great Christmas. For example, an Ascension-based...
brproud.com
EBRPSS to offer part-time bus drivers pay raise, current employees will fill in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge School Board members approved a pay raise for part-time school bus drivers. This increase goes from $10.50/hr. to $13.29/hr for 90 days. This will cost an additional $41,000 from the general funds. Child nutrition workers, coaches, and external employees will fill...
brproud.com
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police Department encourages community to end 2022 in a spirit of generosity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As 2022 nears its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is encouraging everyone in the community to end the year in a spirit of generosity. The police department says there are multiple ways to give back this holiday season. For one, BRPD’s Christmas...
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights
There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
Capital City nonprofits getting active, early start on Giving Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the biggest giving day of the year. Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday meaning you can celebrate organizations right here at home by generously giving back. Several Capital City nonprofits are raising money in a unique way.
iheart.com
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
brproud.com
BRPD confirms disabled person transported to local hospital is ‘reunited with his family’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. BRPD says that the unidentified “individual has been reunited with his family.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department needs your help. On Thursday, “around 6:50 p.m., Baton Rouge Police responded to a local hospital to assist in identifying this individual who was transported by Emergency Medical Services,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
brproud.com
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
brproud.com
ABBA and crafts come together at new arts and crafts bar in Mid-City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new business is opening in Mid-City this month. The name of the new business is DIY Disco and it is located at 3101 Government St. DIY Disco is an arts and crafts bar that will serve cocktails and allow patrons to get in touch with their artistic side.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge area nonprofits, organizations participating in Giving Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tuesday, Nov. 29 marks Giving Tuesday, a worldwide initiative aimed at inspiring generosity in millions of communities. There are countless ways to give back, from paying it forward at the gas pump to donating money to a local organization in the community. Here are...
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
brproud.com
Students teach each other about diversity through food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The students of Tara High School are making a difference in each other’s lives teaching about diversity all while enhancing their culinary skills. In just a short time, the students have experienced over 20 cultures, and no, not a single airline was involved.
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
houmatimes.com
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area
Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
theadvocate.com
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well. The special hiring bonus...
wbrz.com
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish for help
BATON ROUGE - A dip in the road has people concerned in Riverbend off of Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge. People who drive down Riverbend Boulevard daily say the dip has been getting worse over the past few months. Angela Aucoin reached out to 2 On Your Side after she...
