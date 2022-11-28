ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
Denham Springs Christmas Parade

Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
BRPD confirms disabled person transported to local hospital is ‘reunited with his family’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. BRPD says that the unidentified “individual has been reunited with his family.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department needs your help. On Thursday, “around 6:50 p.m., Baton Rouge Police responded to a local hospital to assist in identifying this individual who was transported by Emergency Medical Services,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
Students teach each other about diversity through food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The students of Tara High School are making a difference in each other’s lives teaching about diversity all while enhancing their culinary skills. In just a short time, the students have experienced over 20 cultures, and no, not a single airline was involved.
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area

Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
