ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 KISS FM

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 KISS FM

This Holiday Movie Is The One Texans Watch the Most

The holidays are in full swing here in the Lone Star state, and that means it's time for snuggling up on the couch and watching your favorite holiday movie. There are lots of great holiday classics, like "It's a Wonderful Life", and lots of modern holiday classics, like "Elf", there's even movies that you wouldn't think are holiday movies but they totally are- like "Die Hard' (YES, it's a Christmas movie!).
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

What Are Dabloons? Cats Rule TikTok’s New Viral Craze

A new viral role-playing game on TikTok has captured the imaginations of cat lovers on the platform, all thanks to a made-up currency called dabloons. Loosely based on the Spanish "doubloon" used back in the 16th century, dabloons are a fictional currency created on social media. According to Know Your...
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy