Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
Board nods Dec. 15 town vote to finish funding plow pact
The vote is on in Alna for the rest of the funds to cover a one-year, $325,000 plow deal after a Woolwich firm’s pullout last month. Selectmen Nov. 30 agreed on the warrant for a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the fire station. The...
Wiscasset schools plan holiday music events
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Wiscasset choral students will provide the music for the Annual Wiscasset Town Christmas Tree Lighting. This event takes place at First Congregational Church at 4:30 p.m. Students will sing to welcome in the holiday season as well as Santa Claus, who is sure to appear!. On...
‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey’ radiates warmth
Heartwood Theater presents the 1940’s Lux Radio Theater Show adapted from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life!” One weekend only, Dec. 2 and 3. Imbued with warmth, humor and nostalgia, this beloved story exudes "community” - the realization that each person’s life is inextricably intertwined with countless others. The ripple effect is incalculable; lives are changed and history is made, as we move about our daily lives.
Dec. 2 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’
Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
