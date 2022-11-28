ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NESN

Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory

Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
NESN

How Mac Jones Explained Video Of Expletive-Filled Sideline Tirade

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones authored the lasting image of the Patriots’ dispiriting Thursday night loss to the Bills, and not in a good way. After New England’s 24-10 loss to Buffalo, Amazon ran a video of Jones yelling expletives during a heated sideline outburst. It’s unclear whom the Patriots quarterback was shouting at, but many assumed the tirade was directed at offensive play-caller Matt Patrica. Additionally, amateur lip readings indicate Jones yelled “throw the f—ing ball” and that either the running game or short game “sucks.”
NESN

Saints TE Juwan Johnson Misses Practice on Thursday

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. This is a new one. Johnson may have suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers which would explain playing just 27 snaps and seeing two targets. If he is unable to go, expect to see some Adam Trautman and a whole lot of Taysom Hill in his spot this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints want to get back into the NFC South race, this would be their chance in a primetime matchup against the division leaders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Rams QB John Wolford to Start Sunday vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams will start John Wolford at quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Wolford seems fully healthy after missing Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a neck injury. Matthew Stafford was able to clear concussion protocol on Friday but remains out due to a neck injury. Injuries are making this Rams offense one of the worst in the league. At 3-8, they can safely be considered a non-threat in the NFC playoff race going forward.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Steelers RB Najee Harris Misses Practice on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Field Yates. As Yates alluded to, it’s Najee’s second consecutive DNP which does not bode well for his chances this Sunday. He was pulled from Monday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts and looked to be in some discomfort on the sidelines. If he is indeed unavailable for this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, expect Jaylen Warren to get plenty of touches in his place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Jets RB Michael Carter (Ankle) Doubtful for Week 13

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports that New York Jets running back Michael Carter is doubtful for Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury. Carter suffered the injury in New York’s 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears and has yet to practice this week. The 23-year-old has appeared in 11 games for the Jets this season, recording 579 total yards (370 rushing, 209 receiving) and three touchdowns.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game

The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

How Bill Belichick Spurning Jets For Patriots Changed NFL History

“There are a number of obvious uncertainties that would affect the head coach of the team,” Belichick said at the time. “I just don’t feel at this time that I can lead the Jets with the 100 percent conviction that I need.”. Jarring for a man who...
NESN

Patriots-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 13

The margin for error is even smaller for the Patriots as they get set for a massive Thursday night showdown against the Bills. New England’s playoff hopes are still very much alive, but after a Thanksgiving night loss in Minnesota, the 6-5, last-place Pats need to get going. Having to do so against an 8-3 Buffalo team that leads the NFL in point differential, won’t be easy.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

Richard Sherman Says Patriots’ Bill Belichick Gets ‘Too Much Credit’

The New England Patriots suffered their third-consecutive loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and everyone is receiving their share of the blame. The Patriots scored just 10 points in their latest outing against the Bills, seeing a rookie defensive back score their only touchdown in a pitiful offensive showing. So whether it be offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, quarterback Mac Jones or head coach Bill Belichick, the Amazon Prime postgame crew took turns teeing off on New England after another bad loss to its AFC East rival at Gillette Stadium.
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy