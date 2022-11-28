Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says traffic on SW 66th Street is ‘out of control’
I understand that you can’t stop progress, but the traffic problem is getting out of control. We live on SW 66th Street and the traffic is definitely out of control. Just trying to make a left turn out of our driveway between 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m. is impossible. SW 66th Street backs up to the I-75 overpass. And you no longer need an alarm clock because the volume of big trucks engine braking, along with the sounds of other cars, automatically wakes you up. Also, coming back down SW 27th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. is no better. Both of those roads need to be at least four lanes. It’s out of control and they still keep on building. I’m fed up with SW 66th Street.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park
A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell. Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.
villages-news.com
Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square
A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver ticketed after crashing into van in roundabout
A Villager driving a golf cart was ticketed after crashing into a van in a roundabout. The golf cart was in the roundabout at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at Morse Boulevard and El Camino Real when he ran into the side of a Doc’s Restorations van which was heading north on Morse Boulevard bound for U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala
Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
villages-news.com
92-year-old Villager crashes into palm trees after suffering medical episode
A 92-year-old Villager crashed into a pair of palm trees after suffering an apparent medical episode. The Villager was driving a white four-door Chevy Malibu at 4:35 p.m. Monday northbound on Morse Boulevard about a half a mile from Bonita Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His car drifted to the left and hit a raised curb. The car was redirected to the opposite side of the road before it traveled onto the grass and struck two palm trees.
villages-news.com
Strong opinions about opening up Lady Lake streets to golf carts
Residents are voicing strong opinions about the idea of opening up Lady Lake streets to golf carts. Lady Lake resident Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. Mayor James Rietz has already gone on record indicating he thinks it’s “a great idea.”
villages-news.com
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
villages-news.com
K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course
A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
Sheriff: Body found in Osceola County swamp near where 73-year-old pastor went missing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male in a swampy area along 429 approximately one mile from the residence where a missing man was last seen. The sheriff's office delivered the update Thursday on 73-year-old Herman McClenton...
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to town’s streets
Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to the town’s streets, but questions are being raised about safety. Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart...
villages-news.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump
A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
villages-news.com
Land Rover’s loud music leads to arrest of Wildwood woman
Loud music coming from a Land Rover led to the arrest of a Wildwood woman on drug charges. Makayla Sharday Grady, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle which was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver apologized to the deputy for the loud music.
villages-news.com
Cuban-born driver arrested after call of concern from Hampton Inn
A Cuban-born driver was arrested after a call of concern from the Hampton Inn on County Road 466. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received the call Monday about a blue sport utility vehicle which had been driving up and down a road at a new subdivision by the Hampton Inn. The caller expressed concern and said this had been going on “since Thanksgiving,” according to the arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
