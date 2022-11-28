Casey Anthony’s father, George, was left nearly speechless after his daughter accused him of child abuse and sexual assault and is even considering taking legal action against her over the harsh claims."He's outraged and appalled," a source stated on Wednesday, November 30. "It wasn't true in 2011, and it's not true now. He denies it all, and will continue to deny it all until his final breath.""George is keeping a pretty strong exterior, but this tears him up," the source continued. "He still loves his daughter, and he loved his granddaughter. So this is beyond difficult for him."CASEY ANTHONY'S TRIAL...

1 DAY AGO