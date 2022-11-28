Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County PTECH Inducts Six Students into National Honor Society Chapter
Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County PTECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia , Andrew Schlueter, and Austin Moore. The honorees, all students of PTECH, located at...
iheartoswego.com
Elks Lodge 271 Tees Up Support for New York Adaptive Golf
Elks Lodge 271 members Sue Buske and Jen Longley donated their time and energy recently to raise funds at the Oswego Elks to enable veterans and community members with ability limitations the opportunity to learn the game of golf through the use of adaptive equipment. The members raised $300 for...
iheartoswego.com
OCO Celebrates Family Care Program Resident's 80th
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Family Care Specialist Penny Foster-Pratt (r) and Family Care Host Home Provider Diane Zeller (l) surprised Mary, a resident in the OCO Family Care Program, with a surprise birthday luncheon for her 80th birthday. Zeller has shared her home with Mary for more than 11 years...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Laker Hockey “Youth Night” at SUNY Oswego
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and SUNY Oswego are partnering once again to hosting a “Youth Night” with the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team on Friday, December 30th at 7pm. The entry fee for children will be waived with the purchase of...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces “Santa Slow Roll” Dec. 2nd & 3rd
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll”, first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, uses the Oswego Fire Department to escort Santa around the Oswego community to greet families along the route, accept gift lists, and handing out candy canes.
iheartoswego.com
Dot Foods Donates $7,150 to Catholic Charities Food Pantry
D0t Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. ”We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.”
iheartoswego.com
John C. Hubalek Sr. – November 26, 2022
John C. Hubalek Sr., 75, of Oswego, died on November 26, 2022. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late August and Ella (Cherunban) Hubalek. John graduated from Notre Dame High School and then studied Electrical Engineering Technology at Mohawk Valley Community College. He worked as an...
iheartoswego.com
COVID-19 Self-Reporting Online Portal Experiencing Technical Difficulties
The Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report positive COVID-19 tests is experiencing technical difficulties for people trying to obtain their isolation orders. The portal is currently undergoing maintenance to resolve any technical errors, and updates will be provided when the matter is resolved. People can still use...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
wrvo.org
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
iheartoswego.com
Mary J. Spataro Tremiti – November 25, 2022
Mary J. Spataro Tremiti passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 at 100 years young in Rochester, NY. Mary was born in Oswego, NY to the late Dominic and Carmella (Occhino) Spataro and was a lifetime resident until about 20 years ago when she moved to Rochester, NY to be closer to her daughter.
localsyr.com
Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry
MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
iheartoswego.com
Compass FCU ‘Polar Express’ Night Set for Dec. 19th
Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to celebrate the holiday season with a special viewing of ‘The Polar Express’ for a select number of its Young Bucks account holders during the evening of Monday, December 19. The first 25 Young Bucks account holders to call Compass FCU’s main...
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
iheartoswego.com
Polar Express Train - - Stop and Go
New to the City of Oswego: “The Polar Express Train”. Sunday, December 18th, grab your hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping. The train, built by...
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Closings, Cancelations and Delays as of 8:20 A.M. Boonville Farmers Market: CANCELLED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. Howard G. Sackett Technical Center: No morning BOCES today. Lewis-Oneida Senior Citizens Cards Club: No cards will be played today at Boonville United Methodist Church. Lowville Academy: 2-hour delay; no morning pre-k or BOCES.
Oneida Sheriff’s ask for kids to stop posting “joke”- like materials on social media
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible social media threat at approximately 7:59 a.m. on November 29. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, an onsite Special Patrol Officer assigned to Vernon-Verona-Sherril (VVS) was notified by school administrators of a possible social media threat. At that […]
