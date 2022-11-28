Read full article on original website
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Already celebrating this holiday season!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kathrine sent us a photo of her decorated palm tree and Lorelei shared her annual Christmas tree pick-up plans. Lastly, we caught up with Santa Dewey!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
LIST: Holiday events, festive fun across Central Virginia
No matter what you celebrate this season, there is plenty to do across Central Virginia to get in the spirit. From lights displays to local markets to musical celebrations, 8News has complied a list of festive events that will keep you busy into the New Year.
Richmond Animal League looks to empty shelter with ‘Operation Silent Night’
Richmond Animal League is looking to give every animal in their care a home in December with Operation Silent Night, beginning on Dec. 6.
WTVR-TV
The 2022 Carmax Tacky Light Run
RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday season is here and the Tacky Light Run is back! Nan Callahan, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers & Leslie Parpart, community relations director with CarMax stopped by to speak with us about the 2022 CarMax Tacky Light Run. Register Today for The Car...
These Richmond pop-ups will lift your Christmas spirit
So many Holiday pop-ups, so little time. How do you choose where to get your hot chocolate, gingerbread, and candy cane fix this Christmas in Richmond?
Fast Casual
Teriyaki Madness adding Virginia store
Teriyaki Madness is setting up shop next week in the Richmond, Virginia suburb Midlothian, at 14273 Winterview Prkwy. Michael Fleck, who owns River City Diner in Midlothian, is partnering with his son-in-law, Jared Shanks, for the opening. "Richmond is a foodie town and has a youthful flair about it," Fleck...
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
Chesterfield farm owner says no shortage of Christmas trees this year
Joey Chenault and his family own the Holly Berry Christmas Farm off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. He described this year’s tree situation as a “mixed bag.”
VCU students surprised before finals week: 'I'm on an all-nighter right now'
With help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6 anchors Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder recently dropped by Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus to spread some early holiday cheer.
Classic Richmond Christmas: Watch the 1992 Richmond Christmas Parade
The 1992 Christmas Parade was broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and hosted by news anchors Charles Fishburne and Lisa Lafata.
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
WTVR-TV
Amazing BOGO 50% OFF deal on windows and doors!
RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to replacing windows and doors, homeowners love Renewal by Andersen’s full-service, one-stop-shop business model. Lucy O’Shields stopped by to tell us all that’s included in their service, and you’ll hear from one customer’s experience with Renewal by Andersen. Now...
WTVR-TV
39th Annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 39th Annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is coming up! Brad King, Shareholder with Sands Anderson shared more about this year’s celebration happening this Saturday, December 3rd beginning at the Science Museum of Virginia. For more information, visit sandsanderson.com.
Governor Youngkin gave Petersburg group his paycheck
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) donated his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg.
This Chesterfield woman fills her home with over 50 Christmas trees
The love of Christmas can be found in many different forms. For one Chesterfield woman, it comes in the shape of a Christmas tree.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Reid’s ride!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out a cool carving on VCU’s campus! Also, our friend Reid has been enjoying his new ride. Evanne shared the photo with us! Lastly, Andrew shared two furry friends of the show with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to...
Proposed slaughterhouse divides rural Goochland community
At the rural northwestern edge of Goochland County, a proposal for a new slaughterhouse is dividing residents, with some hailing it as a needed economic boon and others calling it a threat to the groundwater they rely on.
Richmond family loses $760 in online puppy scam
The Andrews family is one of the many reported victims of shopping scams this holiday season. Christine Andrews said she believed she was purchasing a puppy for $700, however, the seller disappeared after she paid.
Valor Awards is ‘whirlwind of emotions’ for wounded Richmond officers
Hundreds gathered at the Valor Awards Thursday to salute and show gratitude for first responders who went above the call of duty.
WTVR-TV
Consider donating to The Children’s Hospital Foundation this Giving Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has launched their inpatient center, the Wonder Tower. Lauren Moore, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation stopped by along with Katie Trotman, a patient family advocate who shared more about her experience. For more information on how...
