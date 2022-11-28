ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Festival of Trees in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man missing from Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Lighting the way for the holidays at Marywood University

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University's annual Christmas tree lighting drew its usual big crowd to the school in Lackawanna County. Folks counted down the seconds until the tree illuminated the night. Student musicians played the songs of the season as the switch was flipped to light the tree inside...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

November weather — warmth and snow

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times. But by mid-month, there was a flip of...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Grant money for planned new YMCA in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Wayne County YMCA in Honesdale gives off historical vibes more than fitness vibes. Built in 1911 as an armory, it had several other purposes before the YMCA took over in 1979. Executive Director Tina Hoehn says they've tried to make updates to the building over...
HONESDALE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition

Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Courthouse Christmas tree lights up on Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday. According to a press release, the official lighting ceremony of the Lackawanna County Christmas Tree is set to take place, Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square on North Washington Avenue. Lackawanna County […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Christkindl Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
EASTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
FLEMINGTON, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA

Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy