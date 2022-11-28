Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Festival of Trees in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Man missing from Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
Lighting the way for the holidays at Marywood University
SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University's annual Christmas tree lighting drew its usual big crowd to the school in Lackawanna County. Folks counted down the seconds until the tree illuminated the night. Student musicians played the songs of the season as the switch was flipped to light the tree inside...
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
November weather — warmth and snow
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times. But by mid-month, there was a flip of...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Grant money for planned new YMCA in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — The Wayne County YMCA in Honesdale gives off historical vibes more than fitness vibes. Built in 1911 as an armory, it had several other purposes before the YMCA took over in 1979. Executive Director Tina Hoehn says they've tried to make updates to the building over...
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition
Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
Elf on the Shelf hunt boosts business in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — When brothers David and Isaac Brimmer walked into the Tamaqua Public Library, they found a new addition to the children's section. “So when I walked in, I was trying to find a book, and then I looked up and went, 'Mom! There's an Elf on the Shelf here!'” said Isaac Brimmer from Tamaqua.
Courthouse Christmas tree lights up on Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday. According to a press release, the official lighting ceremony of the Lackawanna County Christmas Tree is set to take place, Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square on North Washington Avenue. Lackawanna County […]
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
'She was a gift': Community mourns sudden loss of Pennsylvania mother, teacher
"Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you," said Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary.
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas
I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA
Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
