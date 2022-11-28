ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Capitol Connection #2248 - New York State Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay

Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
Mental health care reforms in Massachusetts look to address access to treatment, staffing shortages

Healthcare providers in western Massachusetts are optimistic about a new state law to bring about reforms in mental health care. Legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker last summer aims to remove barriers people encounter when trying to find behavioral health treatment and puts more money into developing a workforce for mental health care, a field with chronic staff shortages.
On World AIDS Day, advocates say work against stigma continues

Today is World AIDS Day with events and activities taking place across the globe and in upstate New York. AIDS has not gone away. There is still no vaccine and no cure for HIV, which exists in nearly every community. Kim Atkins is the executive director for the Alliance for...
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries being elected House Democratic leader.
Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 11/29/22

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
