Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

New information released in Lancaster County homicide

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims. The first victim had first aid rendered and was transported to an area hospital.
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Carlisle, Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened Wednesday night. Video above: Security guard wounded in shooting earlier this week talks exclusively to WGAL. Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue around 8:30...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate homicide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a potential homicide, after officers found an unresponsive person in the street on Nov. 30. According to officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 30 at 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street, where they found the individual in the street with apparent injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Missing man in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday has been found and is safe, according to police. The missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police investigating 'shots fired' incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. 20th and Derry streets. The reports came in at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the area and surrounding schools, looking for any suspects or victims, but no one was found.
HARRISBURG, PA

