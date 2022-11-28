Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
WGAL
Police say suspect burned victim's hand, tried to rob smoke shop in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a person tried to steal money at a Manheim Township smoke shop on Thursday morning and burned a person's hand. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. at Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike. "(The suspect) attempted to grab $7.00 that was on top...
WGAL
A Plus Sunoco in Ephrata Borough robbed on Thursday night, police say
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police say a Sunoco in Ephrata, Lancaster County, was robbed on Thursday night. Ephrata Police said the robbery happened at the A Plus Sunoco at 529 W. Main St. around 9 p.m. "A male suspect walked into the store and asked for all the money in...
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
abc27.com
York County man pleads guilty to vehicle, home arsons
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pled guilty to multiple counts of aggravated arson. According to Southern York Regional Police, Robert Castro pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson (person present inside property) and five counts of reckless burning or exploding. The negotiated plea...
abc27.com
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a shooting occurred in Columbia, Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located two victims. The first victim had first aid rendered and was transported to an area hospital.
WGAL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft in East Petersburg, Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the theft happened sometime early Sunday morning at S. Clyde Weaver on the 5000 block of Main Street. Police said two...
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman facing charges for double fatal Route 30 crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster city woman is facing charges after a preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday in regard to an August 2021 Route 30 crash that killed two people and severely injured two others. Whitney Webb faces a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury...
WGAL
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Carlisle, Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened Wednesday night. Video above: Security guard wounded in shooting earlier this week talks exclusively to WGAL. Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue around 8:30...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
abc27.com
Police investigate homicide in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating a potential homicide, after officers found an unresponsive person in the street on Nov. 30. According to officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 30 at 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street, where they found the individual in the street with apparent injuries.
WGAL
Missing man in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday has been found and is safe, according to police. The missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
WGAL
Harrisburg police investigating 'shots fired' incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of S. 20th and Derry streets. The reports came in at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the area and surrounding schools, looking for any suspects or victims, but no one was found.
abc27.com
Former Dauphin County police officer allegedly stole guns, falsified time worked
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Dauphin County police officer was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker. According to Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, detectives arrested Christopher Still, who was formally employed with the Halifax Borough...
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
