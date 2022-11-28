Read full article on original website
Trek fiftytwo
3d ago
It took DATA to realize that?? I35 in AUSTIN TX has been the worst since forever!! And it ain't gonna get better no time soon!!
Carl Hynes
3d ago
Cheaper and safer to just put the speed limit back to 55. A lot less deaths and wrecks. Go figure.
KFDA
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
How Texas' drought is destabilizing home foundations
AUSTIN, Texas — While levels of drought have decreased across the state, parts of Central Texas still remain under exceptional drought. Drought affects every aspect of our lives, from the food we eat to the animals we see roaming around. One major thing it impacts is home foundations. Here...
This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic
Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested.
Natural gas companies must have their winter weatherization plans in place
AUSTIN, Texas — Some natural gas facilities and pipelines must have winter weatherization plans in place, but the law leaves loopholes. The Railroad Commission of Texas regulates oil and natural gas in the State. During the deadly February 2021 winter storm, some critical natural gas facilities and pipelines froze,...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
City of Austin, Austin Police Association at odds over contracts
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association (APA) are at odds over contracts. On Dec. 1, the APA said on Twitter that the City and the city manager have turned on Austin Police Department officers as they disagree about police oversight. "We created the...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
ERCOT report: Texas power grid will hold up this winter (in most conditions)
HOUSTON — The winter forecast from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas finds that under most weather conditions, there will be enough supply to meet the demand this winter. But there is one scenario where the grid falls short. ERCOT’s Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, or SARA report, forecasts...
Critical shortage of 911 call takers, dispatchers in Austin leads to strain
AUSTIN, Texas — The critical shortage of 911 call takers and dispatch operators for the Austin Police Department (APD) is putting a strain on those who are currently doing the job. The shortage is causing delays in people receiving help in their most critical moments. Those that are calling...
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Texas’ rural hospitals are — once again — at grave risk of closing
Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities.
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
‘This is my current one bottle’: Central Texas feeling impacts of nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
The liquid medication commonly used for children to fight bacterial infections like strep throat or ear infections is in short supply across the country.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
