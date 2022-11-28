Read full article on original website
Related
Three people injured in freeway accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Saturday. According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a injury accident on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass. Firefighters, and emergency medics responded to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital. Fire engines and […]
kswo.com
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence. The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled...
kswo.com
Eastbound lanes closed on HWY 7 after pedestrian hit by SUV
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The eastbound lanes of HWY-7 are currently closed at SE 45th St. after an SUV hit a passing pedestrian. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, around 1 p.m. an SUV struck a pedestrian while they were crossing the street near Pizza Hut on SE 45th. The pedestrian was then flown to OU Health Center for treatment.
kswo.com
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon. Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road. Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had...
UPDATE: WFFD battles blaze on city’s east side
Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire late Thursday. UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:15 a.m. According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the house in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street was vacant and unsecured. The house was valued at $12,902 and was heavily damaged during the fire. […]
YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian hit by SUV on Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released more details in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash which happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Christopher Blessing, the victim, now identified as Lillian Tolson, was crossing Highway 7 headed north from the Pizza Hut parking lot when a Hummer traveling eastbound struck her.
Victims identified in fatal Clay County crash
The two people killed Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 287 near Bellevue have been identified.
kswo.com
Ft. Sill temporarily closing one dining facility
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic trainees will need to eat at a new dining facility, after Fort Sill officials say they’re closing one. The Garcia D-FAC located on Tacy Street will be closing temporarily, and trainees will instead be re-routed to Bamford Hall on Miner Road. Fort Sill’s Director...
kswo.com
Duncan Police Department sharpening their driving pursuit skills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 405 people died in 2020 due to a police chase they were not involved in. That’s according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report. This is why officers at the Duncan Police Department are working on sharpening their driving skills through pursuit training. “We make sure...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast | 12/2PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wind advisory will be in effect until 6AM tomorrow morning. As a cold front advances south, wind gusts up to 45mph are expected. The strongest wind gusts will only last a few hours before gradually tapering off by daybreak tomorrow. This window to be from midnight to 6AM.
Three killed in Caddo County crash
Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.
Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
kswo.com
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died in a crash which took place Wednesday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor. OHP officials said 34-year-old Christopher Simmons and his...
kswo.com
Lawtonians falling victim to PSO scams
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There has been an increase in Public Service Company of Oklahoma scams. Some people are falling victim, whether it’s over the phone or an impostor showing up at their doorstep. Nowadays, people can block scam calls, put fraud alerts on their bank accounts, and ignore...
Missing man found safe
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
Arrest made in Wichita Falls’ 18th homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday, December 2, 2022, the arrest of a 23-year-old man in connection to the city’s eighteenth homicide of the year. According to a press release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, officers responded to the North Texas State Hospital on […]
Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?
One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana seized by WCSO
Deputies arrested two residents of Stockton, California after finding six large cardboard boxes in the back of the van.
Comments / 0