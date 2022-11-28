Read full article on original website
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
lakecountybanner.com
Dyer County Humane Society accepting donations
The Dyer County Humane Society is accepting donations for these fur babies. As the cold air moves into our neck of the woods, there are pets without the comfort of a warm place to sleep. Achy stomachs that never seen to feel full. Little hearts waiting to feel wanted. Fur...
WBBJ
Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday. Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to...
WBBJ
Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year. However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars. West Tennessee has a...
WBBJ
New healthcare center available to Dot Foods employees
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new healthcare service is available to Dot Foods employees in Dyersburg. According to a news release, the Dot Foods Family Health Center began seeing patients over the last few weeks, offering their employees “access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare.”. “Taking care of our employees and...
WBBJ
Santa’s Village returns to UT Martin Dec. 8-11
MARTIN, Tenn. — A Christmas tradition for the City of Martin is returning for the holidays. UT Martin is preparing to host the 38th Annual Santa’s Village holiday celebration. Santa’s Village features a dazzling display of lights and appearances by Santa himself, along with a petting zoo, carnival...
WBBJ
Kirkland Cancer Center receives donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kirkland Cancer Center received a donation this week. According to a news release, the $6,100 check came from Allen Samuels’ Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Hyundai. The check was presented to the cancer center Melissa Elmore in their very own garden on Monday. The...
WBBJ
UT Gardens Jackson continues annual amaryllis sale Tuesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking for some color to brighten those gray winter days, or seeking the perfect gift for the floral fanatic in your life, you may be in luck this week. UT Gardens – Jackson is hosting the second part of their annual amaryllis sale...
WBBJ
City of Jackson prepares for Christmas parade, tree lighting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the City of Jackson’s holiday celebrations. The annual Christmas parade and a tree lighting ceremony will take place in the Hub City next week. This year, instead of being held on a Monday evening, the parade has been scheduled for 10...
WBBJ
Youth votes for favorite tree in Hardeman County
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Young local residents are putting in their vote for the holidays. The Carl Perkins Center began their Festival of Trees on Tuesday, with local students visiting the Bolivar Municipal Center to vote on their favorite tree. Businesses in the area of Bolivar and Hardeman County provided...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mollie Bell Stewart Hill
Services for Mrs. Mollie Bell Stewart Hill, age 83 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Home Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, 1:30 P.M., at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The visitation...
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to ring in Christmas with Holiday Pops concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — Sounds of the season are ringing in!. The Jackson Symphony is kicking off Christmas with a huge Holiday Pops weekend. There are two opportunities to chime in, with a matinee concert beginning Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Officials with the...
WBBJ
Christmas-themed banquet held for university donors
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is hosted its annual scholarship banquet. Guests filled downtown Jackson to show their appreciation and support for education. Union University welcomed donors to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a night full of fun and appreciation. “Tonight is our 24th annual Union University...
WBBJ
Local farm offers Country Christmas event
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
WBBJ
Students shown financial reality at local high school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students got a taste of financial reality on Tuesday. Sacred Heart of Jesus High School students participated in Leaders Credit Union’s Financial Realty program to get them thinking about their financial futures. Students received options to choose in categories, including cars, child care, house payments,...
WBBJ
‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge’ coming to the stage in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A classic Christmas tale with a twist is coming to a stage in Jackson this December. The Jackson Theatre Guild is presenting “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge” at The Ned in downtown Jackson. This re-telling of Charles Dickens’ story, co-directed by Billy Worboys and LOLO,...
WBBJ
Three mayors answer questions while enduring spicy wings
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, three mayors ate spicy food while answering even spicier questions. Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, Madison County Mayor AJ Massey, and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum participated in a Hot Wings Challenge!. This challenge originated from a YouTube series called Hot Ones, which is hosted by...
WBBJ
Mrs. Millicent Styles Dickerson
Mrs. Millicent Styles Dickerson was born on December 1, 1961 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 23, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
WBBJ
Mrs. Minnie Bonds
Services for Mrs. Minnie Bonds, age 77 of Alamo, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 2:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Bonds, you can visit our website at...
