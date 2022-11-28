ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

lakeandsumterstyle.com

Out-N-About: Holiday Events Rule The Weekend

This weekend is filled with holiday favorites like parades, tree lightings and winter wonderlands. Looking for Santa? Check out all of his guest appearances throughout the county along with other special events happening. Friday. Clermont Tree Lighting. Where: City Hall Park. When: Friday at 5:30 p.m. Details: Mayor Tim Murry...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square

For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King to host groundbreaking ceremony for blacksmith shop

The Fort King National Historic Landmark, in coordination with the Fort King Heritage Foundation and Dinkins Construction, will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week for the construction of a blacksmith shop. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King to conduct cannon firing during this weekend’s festival

The Festival at Fort King is returning this weekend and will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Festival at Fort King on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Christmas Parade returns this weekend

The Belleview Christmas Parade is set to return this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at SE Robinson Road/SE Abshier Boulevard (Highway 441), and participants will travel north to SE 110th Street. At the conclusion of the parade, float traffic...
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square

A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Bikes for Christmas

Representatives of Winn-Dixie stores from Marion and five surrounding counties presented more than 700 bicycles to area Marine Corps League Toys For Tots officials in a brief ceremony recently at the Winn-Dixie market in the Ocala Spring Shopping Center in Ocala. Toys For Tots officials with Philip C.DeLong Detachment 1267...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon

These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday. More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area. Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery. Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala

Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville

Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

