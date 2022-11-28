Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: Holiday Events Rule The Weekend
This weekend is filled with holiday favorites like parades, tree lightings and winter wonderlands. Looking for Santa? Check out all of his guest appearances throughout the county along with other special events happening. Friday. Clermont Tree Lighting. Where: City Hall Park. When: Friday at 5:30 p.m. Details: Mayor Tim Murry...
ocala-news.com
‘Symphony Under the Lights’ concert returns to Reilly Arts Center this Friday
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s popular “Symphony Under the Lights” concert will return to the Reilly Arts Center’s outdoor stage on Friday, December 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. During the festive two-hour concert at the Jenkins Open Air Theatre, which is located at 500 NE...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns next weekend, road closures and detours announced
The Ocala Christmas Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and the City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day of the festive event. The following road closure will be in effect on Saturday,...
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square
For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
ocala-news.com
Fort King to host groundbreaking ceremony for blacksmith shop
The Fort King National Historic Landmark, in coordination with the Fort King Heritage Foundation and Dinkins Construction, will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week for the construction of a blacksmith shop. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark,...
ocala-news.com
Fort King to conduct cannon firing during this weekend’s festival
The Festival at Fort King is returning this weekend and will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Festival at Fort King on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
ocala-news.com
Belleview Christmas Parade returns this weekend
The Belleview Christmas Parade is set to return this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at SE Robinson Road/SE Abshier Boulevard (Highway 441), and participants will travel north to SE 110th Street. At the conclusion of the parade, float traffic...
villages-news.com
Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square
A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
Bikes for Christmas
Representatives of Winn-Dixie stores from Marion and five surrounding counties presented more than 700 bicycles to area Marine Corps League Toys For Tots officials in a brief ceremony recently at the Winn-Dixie market in the Ocala Spring Shopping Center in Ocala. Toys For Tots officials with Philip C.DeLong Detachment 1267...
ocala-news.com
Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon
These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday. More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area. Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery. Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida...
ocala-news.com
Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
usf.edu
Pasco County wants residents' feedback on a proposed 37-mile trail that cuts across the county
The Orange Belt Trail would run from the Trinity area in the south, north toward the Trilby region near Hernando County. Pasco County is proposing a new, multi-purpose trail nearly 40 miles long that would stretch from the southern to northeast end of the county. The Orange Belt Trail would...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
villages-news.com
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Power Couples of Lake & Sumter
Call them whatever you want. When it comes to community service, these married couples deliver a powerful one-two punch.
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
hernandosun.com
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
