Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Controlled burn to be conducted through Dec. 12

Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations. Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5. Wilmington Police Mounted Unit training new horse, still asking for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1. According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Lanes of Highway 501 blocked due to three-vehicle crash

Conway, SC (WBTW)- A three-vehicle crash blocked lanes of Highway 501 Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 544. A Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. The post says two people were transported to the hospital. South Carolina Highway Patrol is […]
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

