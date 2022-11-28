Read full article on original website
Wilmington Police Mounted Unit training new horse, still asking for name suggestions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve been in Downtown Wilmington recently, you’ve likely heard horses’ hooves riding down the street. That’s the Wilmington Police Department’s Mounted Unit. Last month, they welcomed a new horse to complete their four-man crew and he’s just now getting his...
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday the two people found in the home were Heather Grant and her...
Wellness check leads New Hanover Sheriff's Office to potential murder-suicide scene
New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took the lives of a Wilmington couple. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities responded to a welfare check call on the 300 block of Horn Road Wednesday after the resident didn’t show up to work.
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle the day before Thanksgiving in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on Nov. 23. She added the woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by the vehicle.
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Controlled burn to be conducted through Dec. 12
Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations. Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5. Wilmington Police Mounted Unit training new horse, still asking for...
Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
Wilmington Police Department searching for runaway 13-year-old
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile report for 13-year-old Jessiah Jackson on Dec. 1. According to the WPD, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and white and black sweatpants on Lullwater and Market Street at 6:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A third person has died after a 2-vehicle crash near Highway 66 on November 21. Thursday afternoon, Horry County Coroner’s Office released details of a third victim killed in the crash. On Nov. 30, Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
‘Swatting’ prank call leads to large law enforcement presence near New Hanover High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Despite a large presence of emergency vehicles near New Hanover High School Thursday morning, there is no threat to students or the public, according to law enforcement. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a “false alarm” call just before 9:00...
New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro. “On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the...
Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
Lanes of Highway 501 blocked due to three-vehicle crash
Conway, SC (WBTW)- A three-vehicle crash blocked lanes of Highway 501 Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 544. A Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. The post says two people were transported to the hospital. South Carolina Highway Patrol is […]
Port City Trolley to operate on winter schedule, riders encouraged to take note of adjusted operations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit has announced that the Port City Trolley will begin to operate under its “off peak” winter schedule on Dec. 5. Per the announcement, the trolley will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday while on this schedule. The route will not be affected, and operations will remain fare-free.
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, Sunwing Flight 410 landed at Wilmington International Airport following a security issue. According to a statement from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Boeing 737 was parked in front of the US Customs building. Deputies boarded the plane and evacuated the passengers and crew.
Saint Pauls man arrested for drug trafficking charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Austin Ryan Jackson after police found drugs and firearms in his car during a vehicle stop at the 15000 block of Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “Pursuant to the vehicle stop, amounts of...
