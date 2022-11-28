ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Self-Sabotaging Beliefs That Hold Women Entrepreneurs Back from Success

By Sabrina Philipp
 2 days ago

Success comes in waves — one minute you're rolling, the next, you're crashing — and you need both skills and resilience to ride the surf. If you're looking to make success your default setting, the first place to look for answers and areas of improvement is always inward.

Self-sabotage is an all-too-common reason why women-owned businesses struggle to rise. Even when you consciously want the best for your business, fear of failure can trick you into choosing the path of least resistance. And as a result? I've seen countless women entrepreneurs continue to play small when they have the potential to make it big.

In my work, I've encountered four self-sabotaging behaviors that often impact women entrepreneurs. Instead of letting them hold you back, here's what to look for — and how to push past them:

1. You focus too much on the details

If you're the kind of CEO who gets stuck on the details rather than moving the needle, you're likely stalling your success. This type of self-sabotage can manifest in sneaky ways because it often feels justified. Although worrying about perfecting your brand messaging or wanting to make "one final edit" to your website before going live might feel productive, it's really a way to procrastinate on making progress.

What to do instead: Every minute you spend sweating the small stuff is a minute you could be honing, developing, marketing or selling your offers. Zoom out and look at your time objectively. Where is your zone of genius? Which tasks can you delegate to a team member? It's all about intentionality.

2. You wait until you're ready

In the online business space, one of the most common ways to slow down your success is through "procrasti-learning" — particularly if you don't have a wealth of education and experience in your chosen field. It's easy to feel like a new course or certification will give you the qualifications necessary to be taken seriously and reach success. In reality? It's hard to match learning by doing.

What to do instead: There is certainly a time and place for personal development, but if you're holding back on launching a new product or service because you feel the need to earn another accreditation before you do, you're likely suffering from imposter syndrome .

The truth is you'll never feel fully ready to put theory into practice until you decide that you're qualified and certified enough to succeed. Stop putting conditions on your success, and get out there to claim it.

3. You're afraid to succeed

Everybody has heard of the fear of failure , but a fear of success is just as prevalent among entrepreneurs — especially women. Women have been conditioned by society to play small, and being successful feels like the antithesis of that conditioning. As your audience grows and your revenue soars, you might feel tempted to play it safe and settle for mediocre results.

What to do instead: No matter what stage of business you're currently in, it's important to take ownership of your mindset. Where are you leaning into familiar patterns, such as acting on limiting beliefs around money or struggling to hold onto success because you never believed you were worthy of it? If you want to reap big rewards, you have to start paying attention to the thoughts that keep you playing small.

4. You're not thinking like a CEO

As a business owner, you're likely well-versed in linear progression routes, reasonable and achievable financial targets, and highly competitive sales tactics. Although this might seem like a strength, it may also be your setback — being in business means thinking outside of the box, removing the limits of what's "realistic" and choosing to do things differently. That's the belief system that sets entrepreneurs apart from employees — and the very reason why you decided to quit your 9-5 and give your business idea a shot.

What to do instead: One of my unexpected advantages as a young business owner was that I didn't come into this world pre-conditioned by corporate patterns. My willingness to stretch targets and set higher rates is a huge part of what led me to become a self-made millionaire at 23 years old. It's time to remind yourself of the reasons why you became an entrepreneur in the first place — and start making executive decisions to match.

It's possible to move past a plateau and achieve everything you set out to do — but first, you need to take an honest look inside yourself, reflect on your beliefs and behaviors and let go of the ones that no longer serve you. From there, you can unblock your growth path once and for all — and watch your business succeed.

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Psych Centra

Narcissists and housework

A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims Will Experience Side Effects After Narcissistic Gaslighting

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
News Tender

Spot a Narcissist in a Relationship

A narcissist is someone who is very self-absorbed and exaggerates their own importance. They're the ones who love nothing more than to talk about themselves and their accomplishments. They're the ones who are always trying to one-up everyone else. They're the ones who always seem to be looking for a way to make themselves the center of attention.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: When Dealing With A Narcissist Stop Falling Into Traps

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Many Different Reasons

A close friend is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Women's Health

'Quiet quitting' has now come for relationships. Here's the key signs to watch out for

If there's one piece of Internet parlance you've seen whizzing around your social feeds over the past months, it's 'quiet quitting.' The phrase, used variously to describe doing the scantest amount of work possible without being quite enough of a problem to be sacked, or simply working to your job spec and tapping out at 5pm, spoke loudly to a generation of people raised in the relentless hustle of overtime, overwork and general 'grind culture'.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Never Allow A Breakup To Go Smoothly

Imagine for a moment that you have to break up with a really nice and caring person. Although it won’t be easy you know that it simply isn’t the right match and that it would be dishonest to continue with the relationship. You end things, feel a lingering tinge of sadness, but are able to move on with your life.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The truth about narcissists

Narcissists are atypical people who are deeply self-conscious and egotistical. Their inflated sense of self makes them difficult to live with and trust. They often feel entitled to control others, and will make other people feel bad or wrong. Their self-esteem is extremely fragile, and they do not take criticism well, which makes them difficult to live with.
psychologytoday.com

How to Stabilize Emotions in Difficult Conversations

Emotions can support or spoil the chance to achieve a satisfying outcome in a conversation, even more than your words. You can't stop emotional reactions, but you can choose what to feel next. Before you engage in a conversation, determine one or two emotions you want to remember to feel...
VI TECHNO-HUB

The Foundation of True Love is Understanding

True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
