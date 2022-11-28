I spent $3K on Christmas gifts for my two toddlers

One Melbourne, Australia mom has gone all-out for Christmas for her toddlers, with an epic gift haul worth thousands that she patiently built up over the last year.

“Christmas is definitely the best holiday for us,” mum-of-two Larissa tells Kidspot .

“I am ecstatic to see both of my beautiful daughter’s little faces light up Christmas Day.”

She estimates she’s spent around $3,000 including up to $250 each on clothes and $500 each on their individual presents.

On the shopping list this year was “almost all the LEGO DUPLO you can find”, books, clothes, a bubble machine, a Barbie car and dreamhouse, “lots of Care Bears”, and a kitchen and accessories to set up… to name a few.

There’s also a Nintendo Switch wrapped up with a collection of games for the whole family to enjoy.

The gifts wrapped in princess paper are for them to share and their individual gifts have been color-coded.

A mom said she’s been buying gifts for her two daughters all year. Kidspot

Larissa admits she’s been shopping for her little girls all year, starting with Big W’s Toy Mania Sale and lay-buying gifts as she goes.

“The rest I slowly built together each week.”

Now, less than five weeks away from Christmas, all that’s left to do is buy the ham and postcards.

“Christmas shopping is finished otherwise,” she says.

Larissa has a three-year-old and a 17-month-old. Kidspot

“Our tree is up already and each night they take turns to turn the lights on, I love hearing their little ‘wows’.”

Larissa confirms, and laughs, the stack of presents will in fact fit under the tree, with the exception of the giant Care Bears and the toy kitchen.