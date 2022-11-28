ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I spent $3K on Christmas gifts for my two toddlers

By Kidspot
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhQ8J_0jQFyAQN00

One Melbourne, Australia mom has gone all-out for Christmas for her toddlers, with an epic gift haul worth thousands that she patiently built up over the last year.

“Christmas is definitely the best holiday for us,” mum-of-two Larissa tells Kidspot .

“I am ecstatic to see both of my beautiful daughter’s little faces light up Christmas Day.”

She estimates she’s spent around $3,000 including up to $250 each on clothes and $500 each on their individual presents.

On the shopping list this year was “almost all the LEGO  DUPLO you can find”, books, clothes, a bubble machine, a Barbie car and dreamhouse, “lots of Care Bears”, and a kitchen and accessories to set up… to name a few.

There’s also a Nintendo Switch wrapped up with a collection of games for the whole family to enjoy.

The gifts wrapped in princess paper are for them to share and their individual gifts have been color-coded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l9Rf_0jQFyAQN00
A mom said she’s been buying gifts for her two daughters all year.
Kidspot
“I spent 3K on Xmas presents for my 2 girls”

Larissa admits she’s been shopping for her little girls all year, starting with Big W’s Toy Mania Sale and lay-buying gifts as she goes.

“The rest I slowly built together each week.”

Now, less than five weeks away from Christmas, all that’s left to do is buy the ham and postcards.

“Christmas shopping is finished otherwise,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMjHX_0jQFyAQN00
Larissa has a three-year-old and a 17-month-old.
Kidspot

“Our tree is up already and each night they take turns to turn the lights on, I love hearing their little ‘wows’.”

Larissa confirms, and laughs, the stack of presents will in fact fit under the tree, with the exception of the giant Care Bears and the toy kitchen.

Comments / 15

Tiffany E.
3d ago

I'm sorry but that's such a waste of money since they won't even remember it anyway. Put that money to better use like college fund or stocks etc.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Tracey Folly

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’

DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gone to the courthouse.  see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity I had a very small wedding. Even my parents didn’t get us a gift. Mom wouldn’t help with planning, either (my husband and I paid for everything), and said I didn’t deserve gifts for a...
VIRGINIA STATE
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Mary Duncan

Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy