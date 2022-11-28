Read full article on original website
Tyler Zelichowski
3d ago
crazy ... I did a year for stealing a laptop and this guy gets 30 days for groping a minor. The system makes zero sense.
Reply
4
Related
WLNS
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Mother accused of torturing, starving son to death competent to stand trial, judge rules
MUSKEGON, MI – A mother charged for her role contributing to her malnourished son’s death has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge made the ruling Thursday morning inside a Muskegon County District Courtroom during a competency evaluation hearing. Shanda Vander Ark, of Norton Shores, is accused...
Ex-township supervisor going to trial in 2010 rape case
The former Fabius Township supervisor has been ordered to stand trial for a 2010 sexual assault.
Michigan man pleads guilty to pointing gun at police officers
LANSING, MI – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty related to pointing a gun at police officers during an encounter last year, officials said. Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, of Lansing, pleaded guilty to felony firearm – second offense today before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County, according to a news release from the Michigan Office of Attorney General. The plea includes a mandatory sentence of five years in prison.
‘You took a good kid,’ mom of 2018 shooting victim tells killer at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been sentenced to a minimum 18 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man his family described as a youth mentor. Jamarion Quarles, 26, was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 30 for second-degree murder in the April 9, 2018 shooting death of Kaharee McIntosh-Williams just outside the home of the victim’s mother.
Lansing man who was shot by police will serve 5 years in prison after pleading to gun charge
A Lansing man who was shot by a Michigan State Police trooper after authorities say he crash a stolen SUV and pointed a gun at officers will spend five years in prison.
'I heard gunshots': Neighbors, school on high alert after man killed in shootout
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — An officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon put a neighborhood and school on lock down. “I was playing music, and then I heard gunshots,” said a young teen who lives nearby. Just before noon, 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who was also a fugitive, was pronounced dead in...
Martin man sentenced for soliciting teens online
A man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.
Gunfire from homicide suspect struck cruiser, narrowly missing two officers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Gunfire from a homicide suspect narrowly missed two officers inside a police cruiser, Grand Rapids police Chief Eric Winstrom said. “We’re talking just a change of inches for an officer’s life,” he said. “So we’re very fortunate no officers were struck.”
Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting
Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.
Kalamazoo man ‘put innocent lives in danger’ in shooting, prosecutor says at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — A judge said his decision was “called for” when sentencing a Kalamazoo man to federal prison for shooting at a vehicle with four people inside. DeShay Malory, 30, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a stabbing Wednesday.
GRPD: Man stabbed over trespassing argument
Police say a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Homicide suspect dead after ‘running gun battle’ with police, Grand Rapids chief says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A homicide suspect was killed Thursday, Dec. 1, during a gunfight with police in a Southeast Side neighborhood, Grand Rapids police Chief Eric Winstrom said in a press conference. No officers were injured in the shootout that began near Jefferson Avenue SE and La Belle...
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 5