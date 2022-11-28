ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Tyler Zelichowski
3d ago

crazy ... I did a year for stealing a laptop and this guy gets 30 days for groping a minor. The system makes zero sense.

WLNS

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
DEWITT, MI
MLive

Michigan man pleads guilty to pointing gun at police officers

LANSING, MI – A Michigan man has pleaded guilty related to pointing a gun at police officers during an encounter last year, officials said. Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, of Lansing, pleaded guilty to felony firearm – second offense today before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County, according to a news release from the Michigan Office of Attorney General. The plea includes a mandatory sentence of five years in prison.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

