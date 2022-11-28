ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Frontier airline discontinues customer service helpline, transitions to a fully digital mode

By Quratulain Tejani
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4pmx_0jQFxvQx00

Budget airline Frontier has discontinued its customer service helpline as it goes all in on digital.

Customers who need to contact the airline for changes to their flight will no longer be able to dial the helpline and will have to resort to the airline’s digital communication channels.

A representative for the low-cost airline said that their Customer Care department transitioned to a fully digital mode earlier this month to ensure delivery of information to customers expeditiously and efficiently.

“We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels,” said Jennifer F. de la Cruz, the senior director of corporate communications. “Customers can visit our website and interact initially with a chatbot which provides answers to common questions.”

Cruz also said that if agent support is needed, the airline has a live chatbot available 24 hours a day throughout the week. Customers can also communicate via common social media channels and WhatsApp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CewQ_0jQFxvQx00
Frontier has discontinued its customer service helpline. Customers will have to resort to the airline’s digital communication channels.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

“At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible,” the airline rep said. “We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7.”

The airline was fined $2.2 million by the Department of Transportation earlier this month for “extreme delays” in providing refunds to customers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the only US airline among six that were issued fines.

The airline is still popular among budget travelers for its competitive pricing, charging separately for advance seat assignments and for carry-on bags that exceed the carrier’s size rules. The airline also launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GX8mX_0jQFxvQx00
Frontier, the ultra-low-cost airline, is popular among budget travelers.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Other budget airlines like Spirit and Allegiant still maintain helplines with live agents. But competitors like Breeze airways, a recent entrant into the market by JetBlue’s David Neeleman, does not have a customer service number listed.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report

Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
New York Post

US hiring stayed strong in November as employers added 263,000 jobs

The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America’s labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month. As employers have continued...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy