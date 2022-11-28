ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .The Buccaneers are -200 on the moneyline in the game.

The Saints are +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 40 points.

The Saints are coming off a 13-0 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns in overtime, 23-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KJfp_0jQFxcuO00

The Buccaneers beat the Saints in Week 2, 20-10.

The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 p.m. MST Monday and can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

