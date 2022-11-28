Great-grandfather, 2 great-grandchildren killed in rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande

Authorities said the man and children who died after a rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande on Wednesday were a great-grandfather and his two great-grandchildren who were traveling with other four family members.

The family of seven was traveling from North Charleston, South Carolina, to the West Valley in a pickup truck when the driver went into the median, according to preliminary information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It is unknown why the driver went off the road.

The driver — who was later identified as John Henry White, 74 — then overcorrected, and the pickup rolled.

White and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old baby boy, died at the scene, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The 33-year-old mother of the children and her other children — a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-month-old baby — had serious injuries but survived. Both 9-month-old babies were twins.