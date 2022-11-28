The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO