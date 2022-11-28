Read full article on original website
Pioneer Natural Resources one step closer to a wind farm south of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Oil and gas may be the bread and butter in West Texas, but the area is also home to other types of energy, like wind. On Monday, the Midland County Commissioners took a step towards helping one oil company, Pioneer Natural Resources, set up their own wind farm on their property in the county.
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
Official sources from Odessa state that a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles occurred on Tuesday morning. Reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety personnel, fortunately, stated that there were only minor injuries sustained in the multi-vehicle accident.
Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158. The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only. The roadway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
Midland police investigating shooting near intersection of Andrews, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Midland Drive and Andrews Highway. Multiple viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 after seeing a heavy police presence near the ReNew Andrews apartments. At this time the MPD representative says the shooting could involve multiple...
Bonham student arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — Another Odessa student has been arrested for making a threat to a school. According to ECISD, an 8th grader at Bonham Middle School became angry. She then threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students. ECISD police arrested the girl and charged her...
Family Promise of Midland helping increasing number of homeless families
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There has been a rise in homelessness in Midland and Family Promise of Midland is offering help for homeless families. Family Promise is working hard to help the increasing number of homeless families in Midland get back on their feet. “We have a tremendous percentage of...
Midland Police looking for missing teen
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen. Duncan Douglas was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Douglas's whereabouts is asked to call 432-685-7108.
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
Fugitive arrested for aggravated assault of a child
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port. On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed […]
17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response. According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
