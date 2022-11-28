ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa

The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158. The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only. The roadway...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Family Promise of Midland helping increasing number of homeless families

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There has been a rise in homelessness in Midland and Family Promise of Midland is offering help for homeless families. Family Promise is working hard to help the increasing number of homeless families in Midland get back on their feet. “We have a tremendous percentage of...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police looking for missing teen

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen. Duncan Douglas was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Douglas's whereabouts is asked to call 432-685-7108.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Fugitive arrested for aggravated assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port. On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed […]
PRESIDIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead.  According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.  According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy