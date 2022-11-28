ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr tree lighting ceremony set for Monday night

By Alejandra Yañez
PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Pharr will host its Lighting of the Christmas Tree to kick off the holiday festivities and light up the downtown area.

The free event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Pharr in front of city hall, located at 118 S. Cage Blvd.

Edinburg kicks off December with holiday events

“During the holiday season, we enjoy bringing our Pharr families together for a special celebration, and this year’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree will be even more spectacular,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “We are excited to welcome The Grinch and a few other Christmas characters to the City of Pharr as they join in our celebration to put everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Pancho Claus brings smiles to RGV this holiday season

The event will include Christmas music, photo opportunities and a walkway around the Pharr City Hall to view the holiday decor.

