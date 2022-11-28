ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of the people: Let’s work together before the next disaster strikes

By The Ledger
 3 days ago

When political leaders try to start cultural wars which causes division among cultures, God has his own way of bringing people together. Why should God have to get our attention with storms and hurricanes to make us comply with his will to work together? Hurricane Ian rocked central Florida and the Lakeland community. Hurricane Ian was a massive and a lethal destructive category 4 Atlantic hurricane.

This hurricane caused extensive destruction, ripping its way through central Florida. This destructive storm caused $67 billion in damages to homes, landscaping and properties, all destroyed by this storm. With all this taking place, is it worth not working together as productive citizens? Sometimes, I believe that people's hate causes major storms in the atmosphere. We can agree to disagree but, please, political leaders, civic leaders, community leaders and citizens of all colors and cultures, let’s work together before the next disaster strikes.

Shandale Terrell Ed.D., Lakeland

Soccer fields need attention

Hunt Fountain Park’s soccer fields need attention! The fields are bumpy and cause the ball to bounce when kicked. Players have to be careful not to twist an ankle in the many holes scattered everywhere. The goal boxes are just dirt while the rest of the field is dying grass.

The lines have to be painted by volunteers and end up wobbly and crooked. Soccer balls that miss the goal end up hitting someone or a car. In just this past year, 13 windshields have been smashed due to soaring soccer balls.

Hunt Fountain Park is run by the county. Every dilemma faced at these fields is the result of bad management. The condition of these soccer fields is unacceptable and almost unplayable.

Putting down new sod and caring for the fields are simple ways to revive them. Putting in a turf field would be worth it in the long run. Installing nets behind the goals will ensure the safety of any passerby.

With the proper equipment, the lines can be even and straight. North Lakeland Youth Soccer is starting to lose business to other nicer complexes. If something is not done about these soccer fields soon, they may be forced to close.

Kaycee Hunter, Lakeland

Join the discussion

The Ledger encourages its readers to share their opinions through letters to the editor. Submit your letter by clicking here , or send it to voice@theledger.com . Include your name, street address, a phone number and an email address. Only your name and city of residence will be printed. Letters are limited to 200 words or less and are subject to editing.

