General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Smartsheet, Samsara, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 27% to $12.66. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.5 to $11.3.
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue
Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?
US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Spectrum Brands Holdings' Debt Overview
Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB rose by 7.43% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Spectrum Brands Holdings has. Spectrum Brands Holdings Debt. Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings's balance sheet as of November 22, 2022,...
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc
On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Cheesecake Factory Analyst Downgrades Stock As 2023 Expectations Are Difficult To Hurdle
Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan has downgraded the rating of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE shares from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $35. The analyst no longer expects market share gains in 2023 that would result in top-line growth ahead of expectations, nor a path...
