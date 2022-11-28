ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue

Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?

US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
Intel's Debt Overview

Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Spectrum Brands Holdings' Debt Overview

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB rose by 7.43% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Spectrum Brands Holdings has. Spectrum Brands Holdings Debt. Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings's balance sheet as of November 22, 2022,...
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc

On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius

Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
