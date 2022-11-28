Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WWMT
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan football defensive lineman, Mazi Smith, 21, is facing one felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents. He was charged for an Oct. 7 incident, court documents show, nearly two months after the weapon was found during a...
WWMT
McNamara chooses Iowa as new home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It looks as though Cade McNamara didn't need much time at all to find his new home, and he didn't have to go far to find one. The former Michigan quarterback is headed to Iowa to join the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in just three games...
WWMT
No. 2 Michigan chases Big Ten crown, playoffs against Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan is chasing an undefeated season, a second straight Big Ten title and its second straight playoff bid. But the Wolverines come into this game with even more at stake. They've won 11 national championships in school history but only one since 1949, that one coming in 1997.
WWMT
Reports: Corum to miss rest of season due to knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — According to reports, Blake Corum's season is over. The news is less than ideal for Wolverines fans. The Michigan running back originally injured his left knee after being tripped up midway through the Wolverines 19-17 win over Illinois which knocked him out of the remainder of the Week 12 showdown.
WWMT
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
WWMT
MSU Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigns over concerns about transparency
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Trustee Pat O'Keefe submitted his resignation over concerns of the Board of Trustee's transparency, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. The Democratic governor will not have to pick a new trustee. "Michigan State University is a premier institution in the state. It...
WWMT
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker retires, deputy chief named interim
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon be under new leadership as its police chief said he plans to retire by the end of January 2023. Police Chief Jim Blocker announced his retirement Thursday after serving as the chief for 8 1/2 years. Deputy Chief...
WWMT
Judge denies MyPillow CEO's request for Kent County election records
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge tossed out a request from MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell to subpoena 2020 election records and other electronic data from the Kent County Clerk's Office. Lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Green granted Kent...
WWMT
Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
WWMT
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
WWMT
Police announce arrest of Burton man, charged for allegedly human trafficking minors
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. —Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a Burton man who was allegedly human trafficking children. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference on November 30 to announce several G.H.O.S.T. arrests—including a 38-year-old man from Burton. Joseph Tyler Mitchell is charged...
Comments / 0