ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan football defensive lineman, Mazi Smith, 21, is facing one felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents. He was charged for an Oct. 7 incident, court documents show, nearly two months after the weapon was found during a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

McNamara chooses Iowa as new home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It looks as though Cade McNamara didn't need much time at all to find his new home, and he didn't have to go far to find one. The former Michigan quarterback is headed to Iowa to join the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in just three games...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

No. 2 Michigan chases Big Ten crown, playoffs against Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan is chasing an undefeated season, a second straight Big Ten title and its second straight playoff bid. But the Wolverines come into this game with even more at stake. They've won 11 national championships in school history but only one since 1949, that one coming in 1997.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WWMT

Reports: Corum to miss rest of season due to knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — According to reports, Blake Corum's season is over. The news is less than ideal for Wolverines fans. The Michigan running back originally injured his left knee after being tripped up midway through the Wolverines 19-17 win over Illinois which knocked him out of the remainder of the Week 12 showdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

MSU Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigns over concerns about transparency

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Trustee Pat O'Keefe submitted his resignation over concerns of the Board of Trustee's transparency, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. The Democratic governor will not have to pick a new trustee. "Michigan State University is a premier institution in the state. It...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
WWMT

Judge denies MyPillow CEO's request for Kent County election records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge tossed out a request from MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell to subpoena 2020 election records and other electronic data from the Kent County Clerk's Office. Lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems sues 'MyPillow Guy' for $1.3 billion. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Green granted Kent...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy