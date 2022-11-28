ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Six LSU players named to D1 baseball top 100 college prospects for the 2023 MLB draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former LSU Women’s basketball star receives statue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seimone Augustus, one of LSU’s impactful Women’s Basketball players will be making history as she is honored with a statue on campus. Augustus was noticed as one of the top women’s basketball players during her time at LSU. Once Augustus graduated, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006. She currently is an assistant coach for the LA Sparks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How this La. singer got to perform with Snoop Dogg

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Justin Champagne (pronounced like shum-pine) is from New Iberia, Louisiana. He’s 31 and has a song with Snoop Dogg. Champagne got his start in music when he 16. “We had this thing called the ‘love shack’ at my house and it was like...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

All lanes open on I-12 West at Millerville after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open. Congestion is approaching Juban Road. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two right lanes are blocked on I-12 West at Millerville due to an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion is approaching Range Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Local realtors are predicting an increase in home prices in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Local realtors are explaining why during the new year we will have an increase in home prices due to inflation and a decline in home sales. Home prices in Baton Rouge are predicted to increase by 7.1% next year. That’s due to an unexpected 5.1% decline in the number of closed sales, according to a recent Realtor.com report.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy