brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Geaux Nation: Road to the SEC Championship’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers will face the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the SEC Championship game. LSU enters the game ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, while the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in both polls. Both...
brproud.com
Former Tiger great Todd McClure returns to Atlanta as LSU’s 2022 SEC football legend
BATON ROUGE, La. – Todd McClure, a four-year starter at center for LSU and a 1998 first team All-America, will be honored during a pre-game ceremony as part of the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LSU and Georgia meet for the SEC title on...
brproud.com
Six LSU players named to D1 baseball top 100 college prospects for the 2023 MLB draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
brproud.com
Former LSU Women’s basketball star receives statue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seimone Augustus, one of LSU’s impactful Women’s Basketball players will be making history as she is honored with a statue on campus. Augustus was noticed as one of the top women’s basketball players during her time at LSU. Once Augustus graduated, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006. She currently is an assistant coach for the LA Sparks.
brproud.com
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
brproud.com
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
brproud.com
Thursday Night Forecast: Big warmup ahead and we will stay warm next week
Tonight: Mostly clear to start with some clouds filling back in late tonight. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low and mid 40s, but we could warm a couple of degrees prior to sunrise. Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. It’s going to...
brproud.com
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
brproud.com
Free rides Wednesday from Southern to polls for Dec. 10 early voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking for a way to get to the polls for early voting can catch a ride from Southern University at every hour starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting for the Dec. 10 election started on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through this...
brproud.com
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
brproud.com
Suspect accused of thefts on LSU’s campus wanted by detectives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of multiple thefts on LSU’s campus is sought by detectives. Investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of making an identification. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
brproud.com
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
brproud.com
How this La. singer got to perform with Snoop Dogg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Justin Champagne (pronounced like shum-pine) is from New Iberia, Louisiana. He’s 31 and has a song with Snoop Dogg. Champagne got his start in music when he 16. “We had this thing called the ‘love shack’ at my house and it was like...
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-12 West at Millerville after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open. Congestion is approaching Juban Road. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two right lanes are blocked on I-12 West at Millerville due to an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion is approaching Range Avenue.
brproud.com
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
brproud.com
Local realtors are predicting an increase in home prices in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Local realtors are explaining why during the new year we will have an increase in home prices due to inflation and a decline in home sales. Home prices in Baton Rouge are predicted to increase by 7.1% next year. That’s due to an unexpected 5.1% decline in the number of closed sales, according to a recent Realtor.com report.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
