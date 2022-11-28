Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Oregon Grows the Nation’s Christmas Trees—and It’s a Year-Round Job for Casey Grogan
Oregon is the nation’s largest producer of Christmas trees, by a long shot. In 2019, the latest year for which government data is available, the state shipped 3.8 million trees worth $110.3 million. North Carolina came in second at 2 million trees worth $67.2 million. Oregon trees travel as far as Mexico and Singapore.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
ijpr.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
KDRV
Landslide induced by heavy rain closes U.S. Highway 30 in Western Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. -- U.S. Highway 30 is closed at one point in western Oregon because of a landslide. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the slide at about 10:30pm last night closed U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria. ODOT says U.S. 30 is closed through today and possibly...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
resourceworld.com
Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
focushillsboro.com
Funds for Oregon’s Paid Leave Programme Will Be Collected From Employees and Businesses Beginning on January 1, 2019
Oregon’s Paid Leave: Beginning in 2019, workers and firms in Oregon with 25 or more employees will be required to contribute to the state’s paid family and medical leave programme. Beginning in 2019, employees will contribute 0.6% of their gross wages, and large companies will chip in an...
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
