purewow.com

Red & Kitty Reunite in First Teaser for Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’

It’s official: That ’70s Show couple Red and Kitty are returning to the iconic basement where it all began. Today, Netflix dropped the first official teaser for its brand-new comedy series, That ’90s Show. The highly anticipated reboot will feature Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
purewow.com

Move Over, ‘Stranger Things:’ a Brand-New Show Is Breaking Netflix Records

Move over Stranger Things, there’s a new sheriff in town (not you, Jim Hopper). Tim Burton’s highly anticipated series Wednesday made its official debut on Netflix a few weeks back and it’s already breaking some massive records, and could even potentially surpass Stranger Things 4 in total hours viewed.
purewow.com

Simone Biles Shares Super Steamy Photo with Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Instagram

Simone Biles is making it clear that she's thankful to have a lot in her life—and that especially includes her fiancé, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old athlete posted a romantic picture on her Instagram page on Thanksgiving Day. In the steamy snapshot, Biles sits on her man’s lap and lovingly looks into his eyes. And Owens returns the gesture and gives his wife-to-be a warm embrace.
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares the Meaningful Phrase That Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have crafted one of the most romantic celebrity love stories in recent memory. In 2021, the couple rekindled their relationship nearly two decades after they had called off their wedding. But, the pair finally got their fairytale ending this past summer, when they tied the knot in Georgia (after a secret Vegas ceremony) surrounded by their closest family and friends. And to make it official, Affleck engraved a romantic message on J.Lo's engagement ring.
GEORGIA STATE
purewow.com

‘Firefly Lane’ Review: Season 2 Sets the Stage for an Emotional Conclusion

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. *Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*. ICYMI: Part 1 of Firefly Lane season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. And if you...
TheDailyBeast

Parler Trolls Sulk Over Kanye Not Buying the Site After All

Shortly after Kanye West stated “I like Hitler” on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show on Thursday, the right-wing social media site Parler announced that it had terminated a deal for West to buy the platform. Some Parler users—who claim they joined the pro-MAGA site to support the controversial rapper—are livid.Parler announced the end of the deal on Twitter and on its own platform on Thursday, but claimed the decision had been made weeks earlier. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of...
VIRGINIA STATE
purewow.com

All the Details on ‘Severance’ Season 2 Including the Cast, Plot & More

If you've seen the entirety of Severance season one, then you understand why fans want answers to their burning questions. For instance, what's next for Helly? What exactly does the O&D department do? And what in the world is up with those baby goats??. We can't answer any of these...
purewow.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Is On the Way (& We Finally Have the First Teaser)

It's finally here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to tell their story in a new Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan. Today, Netflix released the first official teaser for the upcoming project. The video was uploaded to YouTube, as well as the streaming service's official Instagram page. The caption read, “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” Check out the clip below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
purewow.com

Take a Trip to the Upside Down with the 30 Best ‘Stranger Things’ Gifts

Nothing beats the Stranger Things universe. There’s Hawkins High, the Upside Down, terrifying Demogorgons and, of course, Eleven and her trusty squad. But now that we’ve gotten through part one of season four, we’re going to need something to hold us over. And we suspect we’re not the only ones.

