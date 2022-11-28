Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
‘Live’ Star Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Her Impressive Christmas Tree on Instagram
The holidays are in full swing at the Ripa-Consuelos household. In honor of the occasion, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of their decorated Christmas tree on social media. On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a picture of her massive tree on...
purewow.com
Red & Kitty Reunite in First Teaser for Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’
It’s official: That ’70s Show couple Red and Kitty are returning to the iconic basement where it all began. Today, Netflix dropped the first official teaser for its brand-new comedy series, That ’90s Show. The highly anticipated reboot will feature Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
purewow.com
Move Over, ‘Stranger Things:’ a Brand-New Show Is Breaking Netflix Records
Move over Stranger Things, there’s a new sheriff in town (not you, Jim Hopper). Tim Burton’s highly anticipated series Wednesday made its official debut on Netflix a few weeks back and it’s already breaking some massive records, and could even potentially surpass Stranger Things 4 in total hours viewed.
purewow.com
Simone Biles Shares Super Steamy Photo with Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Instagram
Simone Biles is making it clear that she's thankful to have a lot in her life—and that especially includes her fiancé, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old athlete posted a romantic picture on her Instagram page on Thanksgiving Day. In the steamy snapshot, Biles sits on her man’s lap and lovingly looks into his eyes. And Owens returns the gesture and gives his wife-to-be a warm embrace.
Luke Evans Read Your Thirst Tweets, And I Fear He May Be Scarred For Life
The man was too stunned to speak.
purewow.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares the Meaningful Phrase That Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have crafted one of the most romantic celebrity love stories in recent memory. In 2021, the couple rekindled their relationship nearly two decades after they had called off their wedding. But, the pair finally got their fairytale ending this past summer, when they tied the knot in Georgia (after a secret Vegas ceremony) surrounded by their closest family and friends. And to make it official, Affleck engraved a romantic message on J.Lo's engagement ring.
People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories
"I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."
purewow.com
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Look So in Love in New Christmas Portraits on Instagram
Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are spreading a little bit of holiday cheer by releasing their new Christmas portraits on social media. And these photos come at a very special time for the loving pair. This week, the Olympic gold medalist shared the romantic holiday portraits on...
purewow.com
‘Firefly Lane’ Review: Season 2 Sets the Stage for an Emotional Conclusion
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. *Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*. ICYMI: Part 1 of Firefly Lane season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. And if you...
An "Emancipation" Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
purewow.com
Lily Collins Brings Her Fashion A-Game in New ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Trailer
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…the return of Emily in Paris!. Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for Emily in Paris season 3, which picks up right where the previous installment ends. (You know, with the Savoir employees asking Emily to join their new marketing firm.)
purewow.com
We Tried Out Shay Mitchell’s Béis Travel Bag on ‘Testing TikTok’—Here’s Our Full Review
You may recognize Shay Mitchell from shows like Pretty Little Liars, You and Dollface. Or you may have seen her rocking a show-stopping fashion look on the ‘gram. Either way, she has certainly made a name for herself in the entertainment and online space. But, did you know that the actress owns her own travel luggage brand called Béis?
purewow.com
Andy Cohen Asked Meghan Markle About Joining ‘Real Housewives’—Here’s What She Said
Before Meghan Markle became a royal duchess, she made her presence known in the television space—where she starred in the drama series Suits and was briefly a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. But, would the Duchess of Sussex ever be interested in joining the Real Housewives franchise?
purewow.com
Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry’s Docuseries Trailer, Prince William’s Trip to Boston & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 1, 2022. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a splash with the first teaser for their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that's expected to premiere this month. Prince Harry also appeared in...
Parler Trolls Sulk Over Kanye Not Buying the Site After All
Shortly after Kanye West stated “I like Hitler” on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show on Thursday, the right-wing social media site Parler announced that it had terminated a deal for West to buy the platform. Some Parler users—who claim they joined the pro-MAGA site to support the controversial rapper—are livid.Parler announced the end of the deal on Twitter and on its own platform on Thursday, but claimed the decision had been made weeks earlier. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of...
Val Kilmer Forced To Back Out of Role in New Series Due To Health Concerns
Val Kilmer has definitely seen better days. The legendary actor was reportedly forced to give up reprising his role in... The post Val Kilmer Forced To Back Out of Role in New Series Due To Health Concerns appeared first on Outsider.
purewow.com
All the Details on ‘Severance’ Season 2 Including the Cast, Plot & More
If you've seen the entirety of Severance season one, then you understand why fans want answers to their burning questions. For instance, what's next for Helly? What exactly does the O&D department do? And what in the world is up with those baby goats??. We can't answer any of these...
purewow.com
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Is On the Way (& We Finally Have the First Teaser)
It's finally here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to tell their story in a new Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan. Today, Netflix released the first official teaser for the upcoming project. The video was uploaded to YouTube, as well as the streaming service's official Instagram page. The caption read, “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” Check out the clip below.
purewow.com
Take a Trip to the Upside Down with the 30 Best ‘Stranger Things’ Gifts
Nothing beats the Stranger Things universe. There’s Hawkins High, the Upside Down, terrifying Demogorgons and, of course, Eleven and her trusty squad. But now that we’ve gotten through part one of season four, we’re going to need something to hold us over. And we suspect we’re not the only ones.
purewow.com
Shimmy Is a Workout Advent Calendar App (Yes, Those Exist) That’s Fun, Free & Philanthropic
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Once upon a time, we made the bold statement that there’s “an advent calendar for everyone.” We thought we’d seen...
Comments / 0