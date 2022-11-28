ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Director of Olive Branch and former prosecutor receive state award

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
The executive director of a Gaston County agency that serves people struggling with addiction and the former district attorney for Gaston County both received a state award from the North Carolina attorney general honoring their service.

Michelle Mathis, the executive director and co-founder of Olive Branch Ministry, and former District Attorney Locke Bell received the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians who "help make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier," according to the N.C. Department of Justice.

Mathis founded Olive Branch Ministry, a faith-based harm reduction organization, in 2009. Olive Branch serves people struggling with substance use by offering clean syringes, an overdose reversal drug, and other forms of help. Olive Branch operates in Gaston County, as well as multiple other counties across western North Carolina.

Providing clean syringes helps those who inject drugs do so without contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, or Hepatitis C, which can be contracted by sharing needles.

Mathis said that she didn't know she was under consideration for the Dogwood Award, so when she received a call from the attorney general's office around two weeks ago, she was briefly overwhelmed.

"It was just an honor to be chosen by the attorney general. If you look at the other award winners, what an honor to be in their company, honestly," she said. "We don't do what we do for honor and prestige, but to have our work acknowledged as making a significant impact in our community is a really big deal."

Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

