Sheboygan County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Local Sheboygan Area Banks and Credit Unions to Engage in Friendly Battle to Raise Money for Salvation Army

On Wednesday December 7, the staff from nine local financial institutions will be competing to raise money for the Sheboygan Salvation Army. This annual Battle of the Banks & Credit Unions is a friendly competition to raise support for the social service programs that this year carries far more pressure as the Salvation Army’s resources have stretched incredibly thin. Two new banks (BMO Harris Bank at Pick N’ Save Sheboygan and Meadowland Credit Union) have thrown in with the contenders, on top of longer ringing hours at the banks and a matching of funds donated by the public. Special cases include the donations placed in the kettle at Woodlake Market in Kohler will be doubled thanks to Johnson Financial Group, and donations received at Festival Foods in Sheboygan will be matched thanks to Kohler Credit Union.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather

December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible

RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
RANDOM LAKE, WI

