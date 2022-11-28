Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Grasshopper is the December Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend / Grafton
West Bend/Grafton, Wi – The Grasshopper is the Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend and Grafton, WI. It is our take on this popular holiday cocktail. We start off with a minty grasshopper sauce, top it with graham crackers, Oreo cookies, and Maraschino cherries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
1065thebuzz.com
Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event Set to Ring in the Holiday Season in Sheboygan
The City of Sheboygan is gearing up for its second annual Jingle & Mingle at City Green on Saturday December 3rd. This family-friendly event will include entertainment, a marketplace, a brat fry, trolley rides, and Santa!. Santa and his elves will be available from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-4:00...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | 2022 Property tax bills for Washington County homeowners available online
Washington County, WI – If you just can’t wait to get your property tax bill in the mail next week you can check it online. Type in your last name or simply the address number. Less information is best. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Then click ‘Property summary’...
Greater Milwaukee Today
City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
1065thebuzz.com
Local Sheboygan Area Banks and Credit Unions to Engage in Friendly Battle to Raise Money for Salvation Army
On Wednesday December 7, the staff from nine local financial institutions will be competing to raise money for the Sheboygan Salvation Army. This annual Battle of the Banks & Credit Unions is a friendly competition to raise support for the social service programs that this year carries far more pressure as the Salvation Army’s resources have stretched incredibly thin. Two new banks (BMO Harris Bank at Pick N’ Save Sheboygan and Meadowland Credit Union) have thrown in with the contenders, on top of longer ringing hours at the banks and a matching of funds donated by the public. Special cases include the donations placed in the kettle at Woodlake Market in Kohler will be doubled thanks to Johnson Financial Group, and donations received at Festival Foods in Sheboygan will be matched thanks to Kohler Credit Union.
discoverhometown.com
Nino’s Italian Bakery family to return as vendor at Falls Christkindl Market
The Nino’s Italian Bakery Family will be a featured vendor at the upcoming Christkindl Market on Dec. 10th in Menomonee Falls Downtown. Their booth will be located at Centennial Plaza (the corner of Main and Appleton). While Nino’s bakery closed in January 2022 after over 50 years in business,...
wxerfm.com
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remember when Chucky Fellenz would wear shorts to work in freezing weather
December 1, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A hat tip to history and a nice recollection on this cold December 1 morning. As temps hover in the low 20s… that would never bother dedicated crossing guard Chucky Fellenz who helped kids cross safely at the busiest corner in Washington County and he always came to work dressed in shorts.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
Special moments to look for during this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade
The parade's sponsor hopes you give extra recognition to this year's grand marshal: First responders
wearegreenbay.com
Quick response from Fond du Lac Co. deputy extinguishes house fire, likely caused by damaged extension cord
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from a Fond du Lac County deputy saved a house from sustaining significant damage from a fire likely caused by a damaged extension cord. In a video post shared on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy...
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
1065thebuzz.com
Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible
RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
