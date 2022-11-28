ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth deer hunting results in Ohio could be a good sign for gun week

 3 days ago
When gun week opened today, straight-shooting deer hunters weren’t likely to have trouble fixing sights on quarry if the youth gun weekend provides any guide.

Despite a stubborn November blow and an invasion of January cold, youngsters age 17 and under checked 9,515 deer Nov. 19-20 to crush last year’s two-day total of 7,632, an increase of 1,883 or 24.7%.

Also easily surpassed was the three-year average of 6,559, by a count of 2,956 or 45.1%.

The youth results, coupled with a significant uptick in the archery take last weekend, surprised even the close watchers inside the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

“We at first were looking at the numbers to see if we were counting some reports twice,” said wildlife biologist Mike Tonkovich, one of the division’s deer specialists. “But, no, that wasn’t the case.”

The likely reason for peak returns, he said, was pent-up demand and a consequent large number of deer still standing. Evidence of whitetail abundance, at least in some locations, showed up in the number of youths that took multiple deer, including more than 50 hunters who checked three.

Exceptionally warm autumn temperatures well into November probably discouraged hunters, Tonkovich said, leaving a lot of deer for the taking when conditions turned more seasonal.

“It’s a case of get ‘em now or get ‘em later,” he said.

Getting deer later apparently included last weekend in the case of the current season that began in September and continues into early February.

“Later” also is likely to embrace gun week. Tonkovich foresees the upcoming hunt as yielding at least average results based on these factors: deer numbers; relatively balmy to seasonal temperatures most of the week; some rainy periods, especially at the start; and little to no snow accumulation.

The gun week take, which not long ago routinely pushed north of 100,000, in recent years has averaged in the 65,000-70,000 range for a variety of reasons. Those include fewer deer than in the Ohio heyday, fewer places to hunt, a declining hunter population and the embrace of bow hunting, particularly crossbow use.

As late as 1995, nearly three quarters of the deer taken fell under fire from legions that marched onto the landscape during gun week. Further, the gun week kill stayed far higher than today throughout the first decade of the 2000s.

Some conditions having changed, behaviors also changed. The spread of deer throughout Ohio has allowed hunters to stay closer to home, where patience can produce strong results, depending where home is.

The decreased need to travel has curbed the urgency to take a deer during a gun week spent in a distant deer camp with a shelf life of only days.

Tuscarawas led all Ohio counties with 411 deer checked during the youth hunt, followed by Coshocton with 364, Muskingum 286, Holmes 277 and Knox 272. Ninth among all counties with 228, Licking led central Ohio, followed by Fairfield with 82, Union 51, Pickaway 48, Delaware 47, Madison 20 and Franklin 18.

