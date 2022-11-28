ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

What is behind the best start for San Jose State men's basketball in over 25 years

The last 6-2 start for San Jose State was when future NBA player Tariq Abdul-Wahad (then Olivier Saint-Jean) played for the Spartans—December 22, 1996, to be precise. To show how long ago that had been, here are a few examples from popular culture of the time. Michael Jordan was in his third season coming out of retirement. The Billboard Hot 100 chart that week included “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton, the remix of “Macarena”, and “I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis.
SAN JOSE, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green deflects loud Lakers trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors have struggled early on this season despite being defending NBA Champions. They are 11-11 but might be turning a corner, having won three of their last four and five of the last seven. It’s possible the team chemistry took a while to form this season amid the Draymond Green beef with […] The post Draymond Green deflects loud Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scribewilcox.com

Wilcox’s Forgotten Faces

It may be hard to believe, but the big doors to the gymnasium, the red clay of the baseball field, and the red rubber of the track were all created to honor some of the greatest people to have ever stepped foot on the Wilcox campus. Whether it’s the Mike Hazlett track, the Creighton A. Lane gym, or the Carney Lansford baseball field, these famous names can be found all around the school. It is likely that students aren’t aware of any more than just the name itself. In reality, each and every one of these names holds a great person and an important impact behind it.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct

Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

The San Francisco Bay Area’s 2022 Eater Award Winners

As we approach the conclusion of another year of dining and drinking in and around the Bay Area, we’re looking back to celebrate the places and people that made the region’s food scene in 2022 unforgettable. With the annual Eater Awards, we join Eater cities from New York to Los Angeles in recognizing some of the country’s most exciting new restaurants, most inspiring culinary leaders, and best places to let down your hair and grab a stiff drink.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA

San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
SAN MATEO, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 11 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In San Francisco

San Francisco is a major tourist destination, attracting tourists worldwide to appreciate its famous landmarks and distinct culture. However, deciding where to eat out might be challenging, much like any other city. But, if you’ve been here even for a short time, you’ll know that San Francisco has some of the top eating experiences in the country, if not the world!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
