Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
scribewilcox.com
Wilcox’s Forgotten Faces
It may be hard to believe, but the big doors to the gymnasium, the red clay of the baseball field, and the red rubber of the track were all created to honor some of the greatest people to have ever stepped foot on the Wilcox campus. Whether it’s the Mike Hazlett track, the Creighton A. Lane gym, or the Carney Lansford baseball field, these famous names can be found all around the school. It is likely that students aren’t aware of any more than just the name itself. In reality, each and every one of these names holds a great person and an important impact behind it.
sfstandard.com
Women’s Soccer Set To Explode in Bay Area as 8 Teams Join New League, Including Alex Morgan’s Old Club
Eight new women’s soccer teams are coming to Northern California, sources with knowledge of United Soccer League’s expansion plans told The Standard. The new teams will compete in the USL W League’s newly formed NorCal Division, starting May 2023. In a region that has long brimmed with...
Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners
The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stanford Daily
Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct
Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Eater
The San Francisco Bay Area’s 2022 Eater Award Winners
As we approach the conclusion of another year of dining and drinking in and around the Bay Area, we’re looking back to celebrate the places and people that made the region’s food scene in 2022 unforgettable. With the annual Eater Awards, we join Eater cities from New York to Los Angeles in recognizing some of the country’s most exciting new restaurants, most inspiring culinary leaders, and best places to let down your hair and grab a stiff drink.
losgatan.com
Los Gatos High principal recalls helpless moments cradling student overdosing on opioid
Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student—watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in San Mateo, CA
San Mateo, CA, is on the Peninsula, just 20 miles south of San Francisco. But with its wealth of restaurants, you don’t need to leave the Peninsula to enjoy many of the same culinary delights available in San Francisco. You can savor a wide range of cuisines in San...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In San Francisco
San Francisco is a major tourist destination, attracting tourists worldwide to appreciate its famous landmarks and distinct culture. However, deciding where to eat out might be challenging, much like any other city. But, if you’ve been here even for a short time, you’ll know that San Francisco has some of the top eating experiences in the country, if not the world!
Anatomy of an upset: How Cindy Chavez lost the SJ mayor’s race she was supposed to win
A VETERAN PUBLIC official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Comments / 0