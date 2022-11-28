ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buffalospree.com

Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven

Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
Power 93.7 WBLK

25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
WGRZ TV

Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
WKBW-TV

Gas prices are back on the rise as the Gas Tax Holiday comes to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within the next few months the gas tax holidays put in place earlier this year in Western New York are set to expire. Right now, gas prices are continuing a slow decent both locally and around the state. According to AAA, drivers in Buffalo-Niagara Region are paying about $3.71 per gallon on average. That is $0.05 down in the last month. Data shows that it's more than a dollar cheaper per gallon now than when the gas holidays were put in place.
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: 395 Ganson Street

Non-profit organization Hope Rising Together is converting the Spencer Kellogg & Sons Inc. complex at 395 Ganson Street into its new headquarters. The group serves the underprivileged in the Buffalo area and in Sierra Leone in West Africa. The complex is located north of Buffalo Riverworks.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
buffalospree.com

Buffalo’s housing crisis

Too many people are one crisis away from homelessness and yet homelessness isn’t a public health concern that gets enough attention. Housing is a human right. However, through policy—and as a society—we don’t act as if it is. We treat housing as the necessity no one is owed.
2 On Your Side

Once targeted for demolition, East Side building is revived as apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side building once targeted for demolition has been revived as a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. In August, the former Jankowski Cigar Factory building at 595 Fillmore Ave. reopened as the Cigar Factory Apartments, the $2.4 million centerpiece of a redevelopment effort by the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.
96.1 The Breeze

5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
2 On Your Side

'Left-handed Bandit' gaining a positive reputation

Tyshaun Tyson has an interesting nickname and is developing a reputation as a rising artist in Western New York. A Buffalo man, and graduate of Performing Arts High School and Buffalo State College, Tyson now makes a living as an artist and creator in Buffalo. He paints murals, works on canvas, designs T-shirts and logos.
