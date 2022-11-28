Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area
Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Encourages Rural Communities to Take Advantage of Rural Development Support for Federal Funding Opportunities
Following a recent meeting with the regional directors of the Governor’s Office of Rural Development, Gov. John Bel Edwards is encouraging rural communities to reach out to the Office for help taking advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Justice40 initiative. “Louisiana’s rural areas are the lifeblood of our...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low
This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council would ax free NOPD health care but fund bonuses under plan
A $12 million plan to cover health insurance premiums for New Orleans police officers would be redirected towards policing alternatives and other programs, while a portion of one-time funds would go towards blight reduction under a budget package the New Orleans City Council is set to debate on Thursday. If...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish road projects complete after years of construction
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -- Drivers and the owners of businesses along Severn Avenue in Metairie are filled with joy this holiday season. Traffic is flowing once again after years of road work. “It was really frustrating. I actually almost got into a couple of fender benders,” says Erriael Chapman.
fox8live.com
New Orleans council votes unanimously to reinstate HANO board member Cantrell terminated
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said Wednesday it will respect the decision of New Orleans City Council to reinstate a member of the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) after Cantrell removed her following complaints from other HANO board members. Sharon Jasper, a...
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
Cantrell spokesman discusses recall, HANO board member's reinstatement
HANO, the recall effort, and the reported federal investigation into purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s style consultant were among the topics discussed during a press briefing held by Mayor Cantrell’s communications director.
NOLA.com
City Council reinstates New Orleans housing commissioner Mayor LaToya Cantrell tried to remove
The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday reinstated a commissioner of the city’s housing authority, finding that Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not follow the proper process for removing her. In a 5-0 vote, council members placed Sharon Jasper back on the board of commissioners of the Housing Authority of...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
brproud.com
Governor Edwards urges Louisiana to prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
WDSU
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes
Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Students Show Improvement on Latest Fall Reading Report
The Louisiana Department of Education released its Fall 2022 Reading Report today which shows how public school students in grades K-3 scored on a literacy screener given during the first 30 days of the current school year. Louisiana’s overall score improved and students in grades 1-3 grew for the second consecutive year, while kindergarten scores saw a decline. This year’s third graders earned their highest score since 2018.
Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
Councilmember Morrell repeats call to replace NOPD Chief Ferguson
New Orleans City Council Vice President J.P. Morrell on Thursday repeated his desire to see NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson replaced.
‘It’s a critical time for our young people,’ JP leaders providing developmental help with new center
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng along with the Archdiocese cut the ribbon on the "Birth to Five" Head Start Program Center Wednesday morning.
houmatimes.com
#iGiveCatholic Raises Over $1.76 Million for Local Catholic Ministries in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
The results of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s #iGiveCatholic are in! With over 2,300 donations from 1,917 donors to 59 organizations, a total of $1,762,607 was raised for our local community during the 24-hour online giving event held on #GivingTuesday (November 29, 2022). The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux raised the second-highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses and was ranked third nationally.
WDSU
A risk of severe weather Tuesday
A warm front and cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms some severe to SELA primarily Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. All of SELA is under either a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, the northern edge of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes under an enhanced risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be large hail an inch or larger in diameter and tornadoes but also strong to severe wind gusts and excessive rainfall. The highest threat area will be the River Parishes to East New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and points north.
