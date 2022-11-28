Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
10 Things That Happen When You Don’t Use a Credit Card
For decades, Americans have used credit cards to fund their purchases today, while paying for them later. However, the millennial generation is changing those rules, oftentimes preferring to use cash,...
Thousands of Americans waking up to $800 direct payments in their bank accounts – what to do if you missed out
THOUSANDS of Americans are waking up to direct payments worth up to $800 thanks to a tax rebate issued to eligible South Carolina residents. Taxpaying South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax return by October 17 may be eligible to receive the nearly $1,000 payment. State lawmakers approved...
Business Insider
What is a line of credit? It's a loan that operates like a credit card with a few restrictions.
Home equity line of credit (HELOC) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
CNET
Social Security to Increase by Record Amount: Here's What Your Benefits Will Be in 2023
When next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in, retirees will see a noticeable bump in their checks. Benefits are going up 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when they rose by 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the...
A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
CNET
The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week
You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
2022 Stimulus Check Update: More Than $6,000 Coming from Your State or Feds, Don't Miss Them
Don't be alarmed if you receive a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); it may indicate that a stimulus check is owed to you and has to be claimed. The Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Stimulus Payments are still owed to almost 9 million Americans, according to a mid-October IRS announcement.
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
ValueWalk
IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do
If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
These 13 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through December
Some states continue to pay out emergency SNAP benefits. Just 13 states have confirmed emergency benefits for December, compared to 35 in November. The emergency allotments mean households can receive the maximum amount for their size, and those already receiving the maximum receive an additional $95. It isn't clear how...
Attention Costco Shoppers: You May Have the Wrong Type of Membership
You need to read this to make sure you have the right membership tier.
Comments / 0