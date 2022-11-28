The EU on Friday joined the G7 in agreeing a cap on the price of Russian oil to starve the Kremlin of resources for its Ukraine war, as Vladimir Putin said strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure were "inevitable". The price cap of $60 per barrel, previously agreed on a political level with the United States and the G7 group of wealthy democracies, will come into effect with an EU embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday.

30 MINUTES AGO