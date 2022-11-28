Read full article on original website
Penobscot Grand Jury hands down indictments
A Lagrange man arrested by Bangor Police on an outstanding attempted murder warrant has now been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury. Patrick Lloyd, 36 was originally from Massachusetts and that is where the attempted murder charge came from. When police stopped Lloyd, they found a handgun hidden in...
Man accused of causing stand-off was sentenced Wednesday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of causing a standoff in Brewer last year was sentenced Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Patrick Mullen, 52, formerly of Portland, will spend 37 months in prison. Mullen pleaded guilty in February. According to court records, police were...
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Deer Isle were arrested Wednesday in a drug bust. Police say 42-year-old Dexter Bray and his girlfriend 42-year-old Heather Davis are charged with aggravated drug trafficking offenses following a joint drug investigation. The MDEA’s Downeast Drug Task Force, wardens and marine patrol...
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
Penobscot County man faces life in prison for drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court in Bangor Tuesday. 33-year-old Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records say Catalano and others trafficked the...
Augusta police cruiser stolen over the weekend had AR-15 rifle inside
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta police cruiser that was stolen this weekend was unlocked and running with an AR-15 rifle inside. That’s according to court documents. Kyle King, 27, allegedly took the cruiser Saturday afternoon from outside the police station. The Augusta Police Chief told the Kennebec Journal...
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid
Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
Third person arrested as part of Penobscot County drug trafficking investigation
NEWPORT– A third person has now been arrested in connection with a Penobscot County drug trafficking investigation. Dylan Ireland,25, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Earlier today Maine Drug Enforcement Agents seized an additional 482 grams of fentanyl from a Newport motel. Two other people were arrested at the...
Inmate dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
2 men facing charges after 1 kilo of fentanyl found in search
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Corinna. David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and 22-year-old Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia of Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic were arrested Tuesday night. Authorities say they had a warrant to search a home in the Maple...
Man faces 10 years after guilty plea for drug and gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - A man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties. According to the United States District Attorney’s Office, a Penobscot County man pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
Whitefield Pair Arrested, Charges Follow Alleged Criminal Threatening Incident
A 19-year-old Whitefield man has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of two teenagers during an altercation at Maritime Farms in Jefferson last week. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Casey D’Orio was arrested...
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury Nov. 21- 22. An indictment does not imply guilt. Miralys Duperry, 22, of Belmont, domestic violence assault in Belmont June 6; assault on an officer in Belfast June 6. Tony H. Bates, 44, of Belfast,...
“Lights of Life” at Acadia Hospital have important meaning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The crew at Northern Light Acadia Hospital flipped the switch on its outdoor display, “Lights of Life.”. The different colored lights on the tree signify the different people that lost their battles with mental illness or addiction. Although it is a difficult reminder of the...
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
