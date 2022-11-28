ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Chloe Elbaz finishes fifth, Marjourie Lopez ninth at CIF State cross country meet

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Chloe Elbaz of Xavier Prep finished fifth and Marjourie Lopez of Shadow Hills took ninth in a separate race at the CIF State cross country meet on Saturday, to cap a historic cross country season for the pair of runners and their teams.

The Saints finished eighth as a team in Division 5 and the Knights finished 13th in Division 3 in a meet at Woodward Park in Fresno that included the top high school cross country teams in California.

Elbaz, a freshman, finished the Division 5 race with a time of 18:25.0. Lopez, a senior, finished her Division 3 race in an even faster time of 18:11.0.

The marks were part of a historic day for the two Desert Empire League schools. The individual and team finishes were among the best posted by any team from the Coachella Valley over the years.

The finish was the Saints' third-best finish in school history.  The team time is also its third best on the Woodward Park course. Elbaz is the fifth Xavier Prep athlete, and third female, to receive All-State honors.

It was the first CIF State meet for Shadow Hills, which was ranked 14th in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 rankings earlier this month. The Knights managed to finish sixth in the CIF-SS Finals to secure a spot in Saturday’s meet and then exceeded expectations there, finishing among the top four teams competing from the CIF-SS in Division 3.

Lopez, the two-time DEL champion, led the way for the Knights, with teammate Julia Fernandez, a sophomore, finishing with a time of 19:29.6. Another sophomore, Ruby Avila, finished with a time of 20:20.0, and seniors Marie Ashely Gonzales and Destinee Linville rounding out the Knights’ top five with times of 21:05.3 and 21:25.8.

Shadow Hills senior Angela Vine recorded a time of 21:26.7 and junior Miranda Salcedo finished with a time of 21:59.5.

Xavier Prep was aided not just by Elbaz’s time, but also by the fact that the Saints had two runners in the top 25. Senior Natalie Saas finished 21st, with a time of 19:25.8.

Junior Ashleigh Schein finished 36th, with a time of 20:12.7, and senior Catalina Nelson (21:49.5) and freshman Daniella Wood (22:09.5) rounded out the first five for the Saints. Freshman Emily Feffer and senior Cameron Trubee finished with times of 22:32.2 and 25:10.3, respectively.

Lopez finishes her high school cross country career as an All-CIF State selection.

Elbaz will enter next season as the favorite to win what could be the first of three DEL titles. The Saints will return Elbaz and four of their top seven runners in what may very well include another trip to the CIF State meet.

