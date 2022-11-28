Read full article on original website
Wendy Charles
3d ago
so sorry, I pray for the Injured and have nothing but praise for our police and all first responders. 🙏 God bless you all!
Reply
4
Related
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
Six injured in violent crash involving passenger van, tractor-trailer in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE — Six adults were injured Tuesday night in a violent crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. Montoursville borough police have released few details about the 9:20 p.m. crash that involved a 14-passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck. There were nine passengers in the van, six of whom...
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
Man Leads State Police On Chase Across Three Pennsylvania Counties
A 28-year-old Dillsburg man led police in three central Pennsylvania counties on a wild chase following a traffic stop on Route 15, authorities say.It all began when Devin Michael Stough supposedly ran a red light while driving a grey Ford Ranger in West Manchester Township, nearly striking an offi…
I-180 back open after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 180 in Lycoming County opened back up Wednesday morning after a late-night wreck. Authorities say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.Tuesday near Montoursville. According to state police, a van carrying nine people and a tractor-trailer collided in the eastbound lanes between the Third Street...
Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County
Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
wkok.com
Looking for Suspect After Shooting at Cars in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for whoever shot at several cars over the weekend in the city’s hill section. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the suspect shot a pellet gun at several vehicles, which broke some of the windows on the cars. When the incident happened isn’t known.
Crews battle fire at Hess Market in Columbia County
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to the scene of a second alarm commercial structure fire in Columbia County on Thursday. Officials say fire departments responded to the report of a working commercial structure fire at the Hess Market on SR 487 around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. At some point during the fire, […]
Meth, syringes located during traffic stop
Sullivan County, Pa. — Glassy eyes and slurred speech alerted State Police in LaPorte to a potential DUI when they stopped a Tunkhannock man in the Dollar General parking lot along Route 220 in Sullivan County. Jason Severcool, 39, was asked to step out of his vehicle on Nov. 29 and consented to search by troopers, according to the affidavit. During the search, Trooper Brian Hardiman located a plastic container with methamphetamine inside. ...
81-year-old woman dead after vehicle strikes tree
YORK, Pa. — An 81-year-old woman from York Township died on Monday as a result of a single-vehicle crash. Officials with the York County Coroner's Office pronounced Isabell Sellers, 81, dead at the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel responded to the area of North Walnut Street and Orchard...
Lane restriction set for Route 15 in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County, during the week. According to PennDOT, on Friday, December 2, drivers should be aware of a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in South Williamsport Borough in Lycoming County […]
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Mom Of 2, Beloved Local Man ID'd Following Crash Into Tractor-Trailer In Central PA
A mom of two little girls and a beloved local man are dead following a crash into a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, authorities say. The 28-year-old passenger, Kirsten Paige Jensen, of Dillsburg, and the driver, 39-year-old Erik Jensen of Mechanicsburg were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an email to Daily Voice from the Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall the following day.
abc27.com
Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
Feds: Pilot spoke of plane issue before crash that killed 2
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small experimental plane spoke of a problem with the aircraft shortly before it went down in a northeastern Pennsylvania farm last month, killing himself and another person. Authorities in Luzerne County said the two-seat aircraft came down shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hanover Township about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride at Dorian’s Farm. No one on the ground was injured but the pilot and a...
Five homes damaged, fire under investigation
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five homes are damaged by flames in Schuylkill County overnight, and the cause is under investigation. Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight Monday. A second alarm was sounded for the five homes hit by the flames, three have major damage. […]
Man gets 17.5 years in prison for sending meth via UPS
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Danville man has been sentenced to 17.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine via a UPS package. Officials say James Edwards King III, 45, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for sending a UPS package containing over 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Investigators said King and his co-defendant […]
Road rage incident in Enola ends with shots fired
ENOLA, Pa. — The driver of a black SUV fired several shots at another car at the intersection of E. Penn Dr. and Magaro Rd. in East Pennsboro Twp. around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to police. The incident of road rage happened after the victim was driving...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
Comments / 1