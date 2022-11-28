Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Depression
Ketamine remains a fairly new player on the field of depression treatment. Here’s a quick snapshot of its history:. Healthcare professionals first began using ketamine as an anesthetic in the. . Before long, they noticed it didn’t just cause a sedative effect. Some people also reported improvements in their...
News Channel Nebraska
Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns
The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events. Lecanemab has become one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression...
Looking for Ozempic? Doctors are prescribing these diabetic alternatives for now
Currently, 186 drugs are in the FDA’s shortages list. Among them – the antibiotic amoxicillin, the ADHD drug Adderall and now Ozempic. Pharma company Novo Nordisk – maker of the weekly injectable drug Ozempic (semaglutide) for type 2 diabetes, touts its weight loss benefit in its advertising. Adults, the company claims, lost up to 12 pounds. But that’s not why the drug was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017.
cohaitungchi.com
Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral
Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Alzheimer’s experts throw support behind experimental drug despite adverse events, deaths
Alzheimer’s disease experts are throwing their support behind the drug lecanemab, despite reports of two deaths tied to the experimental monoclonal antibody medication. Following Tuesday’s publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of promising phase 3 clinical trial results, the Alzheimer’s Association said that the Food and Drug Administration should approve lecanemab on an accelerated basis because it could “meaningfully change the course of the disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side-effects in focus
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - An experimental Alzheimer's drug from Eisai (4523.T) and Biogen (BIIB.O) slowed cognitive decline in a closely watched trial but may carry a risk of serious side effects for certain patients, according to detailed data presented on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Roche Shutters Most Trials of Alzheimer's Drug After Failed Trials
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday. Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's...
Biogen Stock Surges As New Drug Offers 'Meaningful Change' For Alzheimer's Patients
Biogen (BIIB) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker unveiled promising data from a late-stage trial of its developing Alzheimer's treatment just days after the reported fatality of one of its participants. Biogen, along with its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd., said the treatment, known as...
US News and World Report
Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Could Be Available to Some Next Year
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Japan's Eisai Co plans to seek full approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan armed with data showing it can slow the brain-wasting disease for people with early symptoms, potentially getting the treatment to patients next year. It remains...
tipranks.com
Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug May Pose Serious Risks, Say Researchers
Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, displayed several serious potential risks despite reducing cognitive decline in patients. Doctors and researchers are worried that the drug’s risks might outweigh its positive effects in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen’s (NYSE:BIIB) Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, developed jointly with Eisai...
Comments / 0