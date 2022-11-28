ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Depression

Ketamine remains a fairly new player on the field of depression treatment. Here’s a quick snapshot of its history:. Healthcare professionals first began using ketamine as an anesthetic in the. . Before long, they noticed it didn’t just cause a sedative effect. Some people also reported improvements in their...
Connecticut Public

Looking for Ozempic? Doctors are prescribing these diabetic alternatives for now

Currently, 186 drugs are in the FDA’s shortages list. Among them – the antibiotic amoxicillin, the ADHD drug Adderall and now Ozempic. Pharma company Novo Nordisk – maker of the weekly injectable drug Ozempic (semaglutide) for type 2 diabetes, touts its weight loss benefit in its advertising. Adults, the company claims, lost up to 12 pounds. But that’s not why the drug was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017.
cohaitungchi.com

Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral

Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Alzheimer’s experts throw support behind experimental drug despite adverse events, deaths

Alzheimer’s disease experts are throwing their support behind the drug lecanemab, despite reports of two deaths tied to the experimental monoclonal antibody medication. Following Tuesday’s publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of promising phase 3 clinical trial results, the Alzheimer’s Association said that the Food and Drug Administration should approve lecanemab on an accelerated basis because it could “meaningfully change the course of the disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”
US News and World Report

Roche Shutters Most Trials of Alzheimer's Drug After Failed Trials

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday. Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's...
US News and World Report

Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Could Be Available to Some Next Year

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Japan's Eisai Co plans to seek full approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan armed with data showing it can slow the brain-wasting disease for people with early symptoms, potentially getting the treatment to patients next year. It remains...
tipranks.com

Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s Drug May Pose Serious Risks, Say Researchers

Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, displayed several serious potential risks despite reducing cognitive decline in patients. Doctors and researchers are worried that the drug’s risks might outweigh its positive effects in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen’s (NYSE:BIIB) Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, developed jointly with Eisai...

