Alzheimer’s disease experts are throwing their support behind the drug lecanemab, despite reports of two deaths tied to the experimental monoclonal antibody medication. Following Tuesday’s publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of promising phase 3 clinical trial results, the Alzheimer’s Association said that the Food and Drug Administration should approve lecanemab on an accelerated basis because it could “meaningfully change the course of the disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”

