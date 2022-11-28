ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Why did the judge dismiss the indictment of Quinton Tellis?

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago
Quinton Tellis will no longer stand trial for the 2015 stabbing death of a ULM student.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis in early November on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year sentence for charges relating to the death of Jessica Chambers in 2014.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeal will decide whether Tellis stands trial following his sentence in Mississippi.

Tellis was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. She was a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe and was found dead in her apartment near campus.

Tellis was identified as the primary suspect in Hsiao's case in February 2016, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2016.

Tellis pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized card use and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for stealing Hsiao's debit card on the night of her murder.

KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Choudrant man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in progress on Harris Road. Deputies found a woman sitting at the dining table crying hysterically. She said her boyfriend, Michael C. Alexander, Jr., 24, took her phone and prescription medication. He went through her phone and found a number for another man she had texted. She said she attempted to get the phone back and Alexander shoved up her against the wall. Alexander pinned her down and would not let her go. She said she tried to get away, but Alexander wouldn’t let her and picked her up and held her upside down by her feet. She said the only way to get him off of her was by biting him. She continued biting him until he walked away, and she called 911.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana duo behind bars, had 150 xanax pills and gun: Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of assaulting her mother; allegedly stole her debit card and vehicle

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Kilpatrick Road in Eros, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect’s mother. According to the victim, her daughter, 42-year-old Hillary E. Williams, arrived at the […]
EROS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

FPPJ considers adopting ordinance to ban kratom

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Police Jury is considering adopting an ordinance to ban a legal herbal substance called kratom. Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says after speaking with rehab centers in the area, he discovered that the use of kratom in the parish has risen over the last several months.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
CBS 42

2 Louisiana men who allegedly threatened to kill deputy arrested following police standoff

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, deputies investigated a burglary complaint on Ticheli Road in Monroe, Louisiana. During the investigation, deputies mentioned that 29-year-old Demartravis Baker and 27-year-old James E. Gayden III were identified as possible suspects; Baker was a resident of Ticheli Road. According to the report, the deputy killed an aggressive […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: City of Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
MONROE, LA
