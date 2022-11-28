Why did the judge dismiss the indictment of Quinton Tellis?

Quinton Tellis will no longer stand trial for the 2015 stabbing death of a ULM student.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis in early November on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year sentence for charges relating to the death of Jessica Chambers in 2014.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeal will decide whether Tellis stands trial following his sentence in Mississippi.

Tellis was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. She was a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe and was found dead in her apartment near campus.

Tellis was identified as the primary suspect in Hsiao's case in February 2016, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2016.

Tellis pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized card use and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for stealing Hsiao's debit card on the night of her murder.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.