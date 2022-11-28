Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
What the Tech?: Spotting Fake Websites
Maybe you think you can spot a scam. They’re all over the internet and in email and on social media sites. Some are easy to spot but many are dead-ringers for legitimate websites from reputable companies. Lookalike websites with similar domains trick American shoppers into spending their money or...
KTBS
What the Tech?: Christmas surprises with Alexa
When I was a kid my sister was known to sneak under the tree when everybody else had gone to bed to snoop on her presents. She’d find a gift with her name on it, unwrap it carefully, take a look inside, and then tape everything back together and put it back under the tree.
KTBS
What the Tech?: How to get free products for online reviews
Trusting reviews on Amazon has been a tricky thing since the early days of online shopping. When it comes down to two similar items in our cart most of us will turn to what other Amazon shoppers think of the products. But we are all aware that reviews are not...
What Holiday Commercial Always Makes You Cry?
Ugh, don't get me started on the holiday commercials from Publix.
Comments / 0